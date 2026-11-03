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How to watch Fenerbahce vs Liverpool match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Bradley Barcola of Liverpool
© AlamyBradley Barcola of Liverpool
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Fenerbahce vs Liverpool on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Fenerbahce vs Liverpool
WHAT Champions League
WHEN 12:45pm ET / 9:45am PT • Wednesday, November 4, 2026
WHERE Paramount+
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Fenerbahce come into this Champions League matchday in poor form. They lost 1-2 to Göztepe on October 31, following a 1-2 defeat to Galatasaray on October 26, and before that drew 2-2 with Slavia on October 20. Three winless outings in a row have piled on the pressure, and Fenerbahce need a response at home against Liverpool to keep their continental campaign alive.
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Liverpool arrive on the back of a 0-1 loss to Arsenal on November 1, a result that followed a 1-1 draw with Chelsea on October 28 and a 2-0 win over Brighton on October 25. The mixed run shows a team still capable of results but prone to slipping up, as the Arsenal defeat demonstrated. Liverpool will want to tighten things up on the road and return to the kind of form that produced the win over Brighton. This trip to Istanbul is a chance to steady themselves before the Champions League schedule tightens further.

2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings before Matchday 4

# Team P GD Pts
1 PSG 3 +9 9
2 Aston Villa 3 +9 9
3 Liverpool 3 +5 9
4 Real Madrid 3 +5 9
5 Real Betis 3 +3 9
6 Stuttgart 3 +5 7
7 Arsenal 3 +4 7
8 Barcelona 3 +5 6
9 Como 1907 3 +5 6
10 Manchester City 3 +4 6
11 Club Brugge 3 +3 6
12 Sporting 3 +3 6
13 Dortmund 3 +1 6
14 Bayern Munich 3 +5 5
15 Roma 3 +3 4
16 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 +1 4
17 Atletico Madrid 3 +1 4
18 PSV 3 +0 4
19 Villarreal 3 +0 3
20 Inter Milan 3 -1 3
21 Manchester United 3 -1 3
22 Napoli 3 -2 3
23 LASK 3 -3 3
24 Galatasaray 3 -3 3
25 Sabah FK 3 -3 3
26 Feyenoord 3 -4 3
27 Lens 3 -4 3
28 Bodo Glimt 3 -5 3
29 RB Leipzig 3 -5 3
30 AEK Athens 3 -5 3
31 Fenerbahce 3 -6 2
32 Slavia Praha 3 -3 1
33 Viking 3 -4 1
34 Porto 3 -4 0
35 Lille 3 -6 0
36 Slovan Bratislava 3 -12 0

All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting Tuesday, November 3, 2026 12:45 PM
Galatasaray vs. Stuttgart Tuesday, November 3, 2026 12:45 PM
Villarreal vs. PSG Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM
Manchester United vs. Roma Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM
LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM
Bodo Glimt vs. Lille Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM
Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM
Barcelona vs. Aston Villa Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM
Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM
Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool Wednesday, November 4, 2026 12:45 PM
AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid Wednesday, November 4, 2026 12:45 PM
Viking vs. Sabah FK Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM
Slavia Praha vs. Arsenal Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM
Lens vs. Como 1907 Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM
RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM
PSV vs. Club Brugge Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM
Porto vs. Napoli Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM
Dortmund vs. Real Betis Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM
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More details on how to watch

Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

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Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary

  • Fenerbahce will face Liverpool on Wednesday, November 4, for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.
  • Paramount+ will carry the Fenerbahce vs Liverpool game in the United States.
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Mohamed Salah’s MLS move in jeopardy as Fenerbahçe reportedly offers the Egyptian a €60 million deal

Mohamed Salah’s MLS move in jeopardy as Fenerbahçe reportedly offers the Egyptian a €60 million deal

Following a successful spell at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has decided to leave the club as a free agent. As a result, his possible move to MLS has gained significant momentum, with San Diego FC leading the race. Nevertheless, Fenerbahçe are reportedly willing to offer him a €60 million deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr monitoring Ederson drama at Fenerbahce after referee clash and discipline issues as price tag emerges

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr monitoring Ederson drama at Fenerbahce after referee clash and discipline issues as price tag emerges

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr is reportedly watching developments surrounding Ederson as uncertainty grows over the Brazilian goalkeeper’s future in Turkey.

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