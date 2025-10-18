Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Liga MX
Comments

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Club America the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Brian Rodriguez of America celebrates with teammate
© Manuel Velasquez/Getty ImagesBrian Rodriguez of America celebrates with teammate
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Cruz Azul vs Club America on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Cruz Azul vs Club America
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 11:05pm ET / 8:05pm PT • Saturday, October 18, 2025
WHERE Fubo, TUDN, Univision, Amazon Prime Video, ViX and CBS Sports Network
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A classic Mexican rivalry reignites as Club America and Cruz Azul collide in a matchup that could shake up the Liga MX title race. America come into the contest sitting just one point off the top spot and will be aiming to leapfrog Toluca with a statement win.

Cruz Azul, only a few points behind, know this is their chance to close the gap and strengthen their push for the championship. With both clubs in top form and everything on the line, fans can expect a fierce, high-stakes battle—don’t miss a moment of the action.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Cruz Azul vs Club America and tons more Liga MX games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement
SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

More resources

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Advertisement
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

How to watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Pachuca host Cruz Azul in Matchday 8 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025. Here’s a complete guide to the matchup, including kickoff times and how to watch on TV or stream live in the USA.

How to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

How to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Chivas take on Cruz Azul for Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about this clash, including kickoff times and complete broadcast information for TV and streaming in the USA.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Toluca the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Toluca the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Cruz Azul take on Toluca in Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about this clash, including kickoff times and complete broadcast information for TV and streaming in the United States.

Video: Lionel Messi nets remarkable goal for Inter Miami vs Nashville SC on MLS Decision Day

Video: Lionel Messi nets remarkable goal for Inter Miami vs Nashville SC on MLS Decision Day

Lionel Messi scored the opening goal for Inter Miami against Nashville SC in Major League Soccer.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo