Video: Lionel Messi nets remarkable goal for Inter Miami vs Nashville SC on MLS Decision Day

Inter Miami are facing Nashville SC on MLS Decision Day, and Lionel Messi delivered a moment of brilliance, scoring a stunning goal with a strike from outside the box.

With their playoff spot secured long ago, the importance of Saturday’s match for the Herons is tied to trying to claim second place in the Eastern Conference standings, aiming for better positioning in the postseason. For the hosts, however, the goal is to avoid the play-in round.

In the opening minutes, Nashville clearly dominated and created several scoring chances that Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar couldn’t convert, either due to inaccuracy or strong saves by goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo.

In that context, Lionel Messi stepped up to help Inter Miami when they needed him most. In the 34th minute, the Argentine forward received the ball in the attacking half, left two Nashville defenders behind, and unleashed a precise shot from outside the box that left goalkeeper Joe Willis with no chance.

* Developing story