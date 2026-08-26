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How to watch Club America vs Columbus Crew match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Leagues Cup Quarterfinals

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Ramon Juarez of Club America
© Rodrigo Oropeza/Getty ImagesRamon Juarez of Club America
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Club America vs Columbus Crew on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Club America vs Columbus Crew
WHAT Leagues Cup 2026 Quarterfinals
WHEN 10:45pm ET / 7:45pm PT • Wednesday, August 26, 2026
WHERE Apple TV
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Club America are currently enjoying a strong run of form. Following several changes to the squad and coaching staff, the Liga MX side emerged as a dominant force in the Leagues Cup, concluding the initial phase with seven points.

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On the other side stand Columbus Crew. The MLS club was equally impressive in Phase One of the tournament, securing eight points across three matches to advance to the knockout stage unbeaten.

Details on how to watch

Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Club America vs Columbus Crew and every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
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Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Leagues Cup games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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