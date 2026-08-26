Kylian Mbappe reaches 100 goal contributions in 105 Real Madrid games, but remains far from Cristiano Ronaldo’s record

Kylian Mbappe reached a major milestone at Real Madrid by crossing 100 direct goal contributions, combining goals and assists, in just 105 appearances for Los Blancos. While his output continues to dazzle supporters, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s standard with the Spanish side remains out of reach for the French star.

Entering his third season at Real Madrid following his arrival in 2024, Mbappe captured the spotlight once again. After going goalless in the 2026-27 La Liga opener against Espanyol, the forward started Real Madrid’s home debut at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Sociedad.

In the 40th minute, Mbappe controlled a pass from Federico Valverde inside the box and slotted a left-footed strike home for the opener. He added a second in the 60th minute off a setup from Jude Bellingham before completing his hat-trick in the 80th minute following a service from Vinicius Junior, capping off a 4-1 home victory.

With his second goal of the match, as noted by statistical expert MisterChip on X, Mbappe officially reached the 100 goal contribution threshold for Real Madrid. The Frenchman achieved the milestone in his 105th match for the club, recording 88 goals and 12 assists up to that point before finishing the night with 101 overall contributions.

During his inaugural season with Real Madrid in 2024-25, Mbappe posted 44 goals and five assists in 59 matches, maintaining that standard into the 2025-26 campaign with 42 goals and seven assists in 44 appearances. His three-goal display against Real Sociedad pushed his career total to 101 direct goal contributions at a pace fitting world soccer’s elite.

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Having captured the Pichichi trophy as La Liga’s top scorer in both 24-25 and 25-26 with 31 and 25 goals respectively, Mbappe has yet to lift a domestic league title with Real Madrid. Sitting atop the early goalscoring charts with three goals, his focus after a trophy-less season will be converting his personal production into hardware to add to Los Blancos’ trophy cabinet.

Mbappe stands far off Ronaldo’s historical pace

Mbappe required zero adaptation time upon joining Real Madrid, delivering immediate goalscoring output similar to a prime Cristiano Ronaldo following his 2009 transfer from Manchester United. However, the historic pace established by the Portuguese legend in terms of raw goals and assists remains unmatched by the Frenchman.

According to research from World Soccer Talk, Cristiano Ronaldo hit the 100 goal contribution mark during his second season at Real Madrid in 2010-11. Opening his account on May 7, 2011, during a four-goal effort in a 6-2 away win, Ronaldo reached the milestone in just 86 matches, 19 fewer than Mbappe required.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid scores Real’s sixth goal against Sevilla. (Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

During his debut 2009-10 campaign, Ronaldo tallied 33 goals and 10 assists across 35 appearances, totaling 43 goal contributions. He accelerated that pace in his second year, recording 43 goals and 14 assists in 51 matches heading into May to hit 100 direct goal contributions in 86 games played.

Ronaldo closed out the 2010-11 campaign with 53 goals and 18 assists in 54 matches, bringing his two-year tally to 86 goals and 28 assists for Real Madrid. Those numbers established a historical benchmark that even Mbappe has been unable to match 15 years later.

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