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Report: Lionel Messi welcomes another Argentine as ‘Kily’ González is set to become Inter Miami’s new coach

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami are closing in on a new head coach, with Cristian “Kily” González reportedly set to take charge of the MLS club. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, an agreement is already in place between both parties, with an official announcement expected within the next 24 hours.

The reported appointment would mark another turn in Inter Miami‘s coaching search since Javier Mascherano stepped down in April, just months after leading the club to the MLS Cup.

Guillermo Hoyos had since taken over on an interim basis and was reportedly set to continue through the 2026 MLS season, but despite leading Miami to second place in the Eastern Conference, the front office decided to pursue a different coach.

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The search also comes amid a rough stretch for Inter Miami, who have gone five straight matches without a win, including four losses and a draw. The club’s front office wants to turn the page quickly, and it believes González is the right man to guide the team through this moment.

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Who is Kily Gonzalez?

González, 51, built his playing career primarily as a left winger for Rosario Central, later representing Valencia and Inter Milan in Europe before returning to Argentina with River Plate. He also earned caps for the Argentina national team across a decade-long international career.

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Since retiring, González has moved into coaching, taking his first professional job at Rosario Central between 2020 and 2022 before spending nearly three years in charge of Union de Santa Fe, guiding the club to a berth in the 2025 Copa Sudamericana before departing in April.

His most recent stint came at Platense, where he was appointed in June 2025 on a contract through December 2026, but lasted just four months and 14 matches before parting ways with the club.

Guillermo Hoyos’ record at the helm

Since replacing Javier Mascherano on April 14, Hoyos guided Inter Miami across 17 matches in charge, according to Transfermarkt, dónde comenzó con una fuerte racha de 8-1-1 that briefly had the club looking like the class of MLS.

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But the wheels have come off in recent weeks, as Inter have gone 1-2-4 since, including a disappointing early exit from the Leagues Cup and a five-match winless run that’s seen just one victory and four losses in August alone.

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