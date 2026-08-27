Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
premier league
Comments

Xabi Alonso explains decision to leave Enzo Fernandez out of Chelsea’s squad for EFL Cup clash

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Xabi Alonso and Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea.
© Getty ImagesXabi Alonso and Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea.

Xabi Alonso addressed his U-turn on Enzo Fernandez after leaving the midfielder out of Chelsea’s matchday squad for their Carabao Cup second-round tie against Luton Town, just a day after insisting the Argentine would be involved. Chelsea won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to set up a third-round clash with Leeds, but the story of the night centered on Fernandez’s continued absence amid interest from Manchester City.

“We assess individually, collectively, what’s the best for the team for tonight, what was better for other players that they were playing, and we take the decision,” Alonso explained. “It’s just because of the game today, and we had other players that needed minutes”.

Asked directly whether Fernandez had refused to play, the Spaniard was firm in shutting down the suggestion: “No, no, no. It was a decision from myself and from the club“.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Turning to Fernandez’s standing at the club, Alonso made clear there was no personal issue behind the decision. “He’s a good professional, he’s training well, and I have nothing negative to say about him. So it was just decisions that we have to take, thinking about the game that we were playing tonight, and we will see for Sunday,” Alonso concluded.

Tweet placeholder

Where things stand with Manchester City

Fernandez’s immediate future remains tied to Manchester City, who are expected to firm up their interest before the transfer window closes next Tuesday. Chelsea have set an asking price of around £120 million for the midfielder, a valuation City will need to match despite already committing roughly £200 million this summer to reshape their midfield with the signings of Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Advertisement
Chelsea have reportedly targeted Enzo Fernandez’s replacement amid Manchester City talks

see also

Chelsea have reportedly targeted Enzo Fernandez’s replacement amid Manchester City talks

City have also cleared wage space to fund a potential move, with the sale of Tijjani Reijnders to Al Qadsiah for around £51 million, alongside Rodri’s £65.4m move to Barcelona, helping recoup funds toward Fernandez’s asking price. With Fernandez left out again and City’s rebuild still unfinished, Sunday’s Premier League clash with Brighton could offer the clearest signal yet of where his future lies.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why is Enzo Fernandez not playing for Chelsea in Carabao Cup clash vs Luton Town?

Why is Enzo Fernandez not playing for Chelsea in Carabao Cup clash vs Luton Town?

With Chelsea facing Luton Town for their 2026-27 Carabao Cup debut, questions rose over the absence of Enzo Fernandez from the squad list.

Chelsea have reportedly targeted Enzo Fernandez’s replacement amid Manchester City talks

Chelsea have reportedly targeted Enzo Fernandez’s replacement amid Manchester City talks

Enzo Fernandez could leave Chelsea for Manchester City this transfer window, and the Blues reportedly already have their eye on a potential midfield replacement.

Enzo Fernandez reportedly accepts Man City move as Chelsea negotiations could make him Premier League record signing

Enzo Fernandez reportedly accepts Man City move as Chelsea negotiations could make him Premier League record signing

With his relationship with Chelsea fans far from being ideal, Enzo Fernandez has reporedtly given the green light to Manchester City in a move that could turn into the record signing of the Premier League.

Xabi Alonso remains evasive on Enzo Fernandez’s Chelsea future amid Man City links

Xabi Alonso remains evasive on Enzo Fernandez’s Chelsea future amid Man City links

Manchester City are keen on acquiring Enzo Fernandez, and Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has clarified his perspective on the Argentine midfielder's future.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo