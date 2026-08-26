How much would Cristiano Ronaldo’s best-ever season be worth in today’s transfer market?

Sixty-nine goals in a single calendar year. That was Cristiano Ronaldo‘s tally in 2013 with Real Madrid, a personal record that topped the 63 he’d scored the year before and set the tone for arguably the finest individual season of his career. It raises an obvious question in an era of ballooning transfer fees: what price tag would that version of Ronaldo carry if he hit the market today?

The numbers behind that 2013 campaign still hold up remarkably well more than a decade later. Ronaldo’s 69 goals across that calendar year were enough to earn him the Ballon d’Or in January 2014.

He kept rolling from there: across the 2013-14 season, he scored 51 goals in 47 matches for Real Madrid, broke the UEFA Champions League’s single-season scoring record with 17 goals, topped LaLiga’s scoring charts, and capped it off by lifting both the Champions League and the Copa del Rey that June.

What’s less well known is that this wasn’t just Ronaldo’s best season on the pitch, it also lined up almost exactly with his career-high market value. Transfermarkt pegged him at €120 million during that stretch, a valuation that held steady from roughly 2014 through 2018.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF holds the Ballon d’Or 2013 award. (Getty Images)

Set against today’s market, though, that figure starts to look almost conservative. This summer alone, Real Madrid paid roughly €125 million for Yan Diomande, a promising but unproven winger from RB Leipzig.

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Overall spending across Europe’s top leagues has climbed to levels that would have seemed unthinkable back in 2013, when Ronaldo’s own transfer fee record from 2009, worth €94 million, was still considered the benchmark for what a superstar was worth.

Ronaldo’s estimated price tag in today’s market

So what would 2013’s version of Ronaldo actually cost now? Weighing today’s inflated fees against the rarity of a player capable of a 69-goal year, a Champions League title, and a Ballon d’Or all in the same stretch, an estimate produced after consulting Google Gemini lands on a figure near $420 million.

Where Ronaldo’s market value stands today

The real number tells a very different story. At 41 and playing for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo is valued at roughly €8 million by Transfermarkt, a fraction of what he was worth in his prime, yet still enough to make him the most valuable player over 40 anywhere in the world.

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