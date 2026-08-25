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Al Nassr coach Ange Postecoglou explains why Cristiano Ronaldo was subbed off vs Al Ettifaq

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Al Nassr completed a thrilling comeback win against Al Ettifaq. However, Cristiano Ronaldo was not on the pitch to experience it, as the Portuguese star was substituted at halftime by manager Ange Postecoglou.

The first half against Al Ettifaq was a nightmare for Al Nassr, as they trailed 2-0 on the road after goalkeeper Bento was sent off with a straight red card in the 12th minute. Postecoglou was forced to adjust his strategy, and surprisingly, Ronaldo was the one sacrificed in the tactical scheme.

At halftime, Ronaldo was replaced by midfielder Abdullah Al-Khaibari. After the match, Postecoglou explained the reasoning behind the bold decision. “When I made the substitutions, including taking Ronaldo off, I believed the players coming on could make an impact,” Postecoglou explained. “I came here to help the players, so as I said, I’m proud of them because every substitute made a positive contribution.”

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Al Nassr fulfill an epic comeback win

Trailing 2-0, Al Nassr rallied in the second half to secure a sensational 3-2 victory over Al Ettifaq. While many expected Ronaldo to be the central hero of such a win, his teammates stepped up to carry Al Nassr over the line.

Cristiano Ronaldo watches from bench as Al Nassr complete dramatic comeback vs Al Ettifaq

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Cristiano Ronaldo watches from bench as Al Nassr complete dramatic comeback vs Al Ettifaq

Sadio Mane scored a crucial second-half brace—assisted twice by Joao Felix—to guide Al Nassr to their third consecutive victory of the 2026–27 Saudi Pro League season. Even without Ronaldo on the pitch, Al Nassr proved they possess the squad depth to remain dominant under challenging circumstances.

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With three matchdays completed, Al Nassr sit atop the SPL table with a perfect nine points out of nine. They have scored 10 goals in their opening fixtures while allowing just two, demonstrating an explosive offense and resilient tactical structure.

Al Nassr need Bento back soon

In the 12th minute of the match, Bento was shown a straight red card after halting an Al Ettifaq goal-scoring opportunity outside the box.

Following the ejection, Al Nassr conceded two opening-half goals—their only goals allowed so far this season—underscoring how important Bento’s presence is to Postecoglou’s defensive blueprint.

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