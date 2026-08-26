Lionel Messi’s presence in Argentina’s upcoming friendlies reportedly in doubt as talks with China resume

Lionel Messi demonstrated throughout the 2026 World Cup that he remains a vital cornerstone of the Argentina national team despite turning 39. However, his availability for the upcoming window of international friendlies has reportedly been cast into doubt as negotiations to play matches in China resume.

The upcoming autumn international window, spanning late September and early October, provides national teams the flexibility to schedule up to four friendly fixtures per FIFA guidelines. Despite having less than a month before the squad returns to action following the 2026 World Cup final, the Argentine Football Association has yet to formally confirm any fixtures.

According to reporting from ESPN Argentina insider Esteban Edul, Chinese promoters submitted a lucrative proposal to host Argentina for multiple exhibition matches in Asia. However, the offer initially fell through after organizers insisted on a contractual guarantee that Messi would feature in the matches, which the federation could not promise.

FIFA regulations mandate that international friendlies within a single window take place in the same geographic region, with travel between venues limited to maximum two-hour flight times, eliminating the possibility of splitting matches between Asia and South America. While staging all friendly matches domestically in Argentina was considered, AFA leadership dismissed the option due to a shortage of available high-caliber opponents.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates with Julian Alvarez #9 after scoring against Egypt.

Negotiations resume for potential Asian tour

As reported by Edul, the AFA has reopened dialogue with Chinese representatives regarding a potential slate of friendlies against China and regional opponents. Messi’s guaranteed participation remains the central sticking point in negotiations, directly impacting the financial structure of the proposed tour.

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Since Argentina’s defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, Messi shared a heartfelt message to supporters but has refrained from publicly addressing his future with the Albiceleste. While Argentine federation officials hope to retain the legendary forward through the 2028 Copa America, whether Messi dons the national team jersey again remains a decision known only to the Inter Miami star.

Argentina to face Uzbekistan in China?

Finalizing friendly opponents for the upcoming window has presented significant scheduling hurdles worldwide, with European nations tied up in UEFA Nations League play, removing an entire continent of potential sparring partners. In response, a potential fixture against Uzbekistan has emerged as a viable alternative, though key details remain unconfirmed.

According to reports from multiple Uzbek media outlets, the Uzbekistan Football Federation confirmed its national team is scheduled to face Argentina in a friendly in China on September 30. While the AFA has not issued official confirmation, the geographic proximity aligns with the proposed parameters for an Asian tour.

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