Who are Real Madrid facing in the League Stage of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League?

Real Madrid have learned their opponents for the League Phase of the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos face a set of formidable challenges in their quest for another European crown.

On Thursday, August 27, 2026, the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League draw took place in Monaco. As a top seed in Pot 1, Real Madrid were the first club drawn to reveal their eight League Phase matchups.

Real Madrid will kick off their European campaign at home against Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu before traveling to face Premier League champions Arsenal in one of their most demanding early fixtures.

Real Madrid 2026–27 League Phase matchups:

vs. Inter Milan (Home)

at Arsenal (Away)

vs. PSV Eindhoven (Home)

at AS Roma (Away)

vs. RB Leipzig (Home)

at Shakhtar Donetsk (Away)

vs. LASK (Home)

at AEK Athens (Away)

Seeking a 16th UEFA Champions League title

There is no doubt that Real Madrid are the most dominant force in the history of the UEFA Champions League, and their record 15 European titles stand as proof of that dominance.

This summer, Real Madrid underwent a major squad overhaul, headlined by the return of manager Jose Mourinho. Having already lifted the trophy twice in his managerial career, his appointment is aimed directly at reclaiming Europe’s ultimate prize this season.

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Key arrivals such as Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, and Yan Diomande have significantly bolstered the squad. These high-profile additions have fueled belief among supporters that a 16th Champions League title is closer than ever for Los Blancos.