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Lionel Messi to be without Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos vs. Montreal following MLS suspension

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Guillermo Hoyos (left) and Lionel Messi (right)
© Getty ImagesGuillermo Hoyos (left) and Lionel Messi (right)

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are navigating a rough patch in their Supporters’ Shield chase, and a fresh operational hurdle has struck the club. Interim head coach Guillermo Hoyos will be barred from the touchline for Saturday’s matchup against CF Montreal following a disciplinary suspension issued by Major League Soccer.

Over recent matches, returning late from the locker room for the second half has become a recurring habit for Inter Miami. Repeatedly exceeding the designated 15-minute halftime interval finally forced league authorities to intervene.

Major League Soccer officially announced the one-match suspension for Hoyos on Thursday, citing “repeated violations of the league’s late kickoff policy.” The league penalizes head coaches and clubs directly when teams delay restarts after the interval.

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Additionally, an official statement from MLS confirmed that both Inter Miami and Hoyos received financial penalties, with fine amounts remaining undisclosed per league policy.

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Per the 2026 MLS Competition Guidelines, the late kickoff policy states: “If the start of either half of the Match is later than the prescribed start time because a Club does not exit the locker room on time or is not on the field ready for Kickoff, the Club and Head Coach that caused the delay will be subject to fines and/or sanctions including a suspension(s).

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With Hoyos serving his one-game ban, assistant coaches Rafael Perez and Rodrigo Vargas will take charge from the sideline on Saturday, August 29, against CF Montreal. Playing at Nu Stadium, Messi will aim to snap Inter Miami’s five-match winless skid despite the temporary absence of their manager on the bench.

Inter Miami land Hoyos’ replacement?

Appointed interim head coach on April 18 to replace Javier Mascherano following a slump and early CONCACAF Champions Cup exit, Hoyos may have already coached his final match with the Herons. With the suspension keeping him off the bench against Montreal, a permanent successor appears set to step in.

According to reporting from Fabrizio Romano, Inter Miami are finalizing an agreement to hire Cristian “Kily” Gonzalez as the franchise’s next permanent head coach. A complete deal is in place between both sides, with an official announcement expected within 24 hours.

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Hoyos’ longstanding personal ties to Messi originally helped facilitate his arrival at Inter Miami. With Gonzalez taking over the senior team, Hoyos, who previously mentored Messi at Barcelona’s La Masia academy, is expected to transition back into his original role within Inter Miami’s youth development structure.

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