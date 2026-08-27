Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Carabao Cup
Comments

Why is Enzo Fernandez not playing for Chelsea in Carabao Cup clash vs Luton Town?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea.
© Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesEnzo Fernandez of Chelsea.

Chelsea open their 2026-27 Carabao Cup campaign on Thursday, August 27, hosting third-tier side Luton Town at Stamford Bridge in the second round of the competition. With manager Xabi Alonso rotating his squad for the fixture, questions arose after midfielder Enzo Fernandez was omitted from the team sheet entirely.

According to reporting from South American transfer insider Cesar Luis Merlo, Enzo Fernandez personally requested that manager Xabi Alonso hold him out of the match against Luton Town. Fully fit and unhindered by injury, the Argentine international sought to avoid participating as he looks to finalize his impending move to Manchester City, explaining his complete absence from the substitute bench.

That account aligns with reports from Ciaran Wiseman and Ben Jacobs of talkSPORT, who indicated Fernandez was left out of Chelsea’s squad due to advanced transfer negotiations with Manchester City. The outlet reports that the midfielder is finalizing personal terms on a blockbuster move to the Etihad Stadium, prompting his complete omission from the squad.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Despite standing as one of the club’s marquee talents, Fernandez recently saw his status in the squad shift. During Monday’s Premier League opener against Fulham, the midfielder was relegated to the substitute bench before entering in the 65th minute to audible frustration from portions of the traveling Blues support.

Cole Palmer of Chelsea hands the captain badge to Enzo Fernandez.

Cole Palmer of Chelsea hands the captain badge to Enzo Fernandez. (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Now, Chelsea leadership, manager Xabi Alonso, and Fernandez have mutually moved toward an impending exit. With discussions ongoing for Manchester City to finalize a potential record-breaking transfer fee, his exclusion aims to accelerate negotiations ahead of the September 1 Premier League transfer deadline.

Advertisement
Chelsea have reportedly targeted Enzo Fernandez’s replacement amid Manchester City talks

see also

Chelsea have reportedly targeted Enzo Fernandez’s replacement amid Manchester City talks

Enzo Fernandez could turn into most expensive Premier League signing

Chelsea previously set a deadline back on Friday, August 14, where any club could sign Enzo Fernandez if they met the £120 million asking price. Even though this offer has expired, Manchester City are still pushing for the signing, and could turn the Argentine into the most expentive Premier League signing.

As reported by Argentina insider and TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul, Manchester City are preparing a bid between £130 million and £140 million ($177M to $191M USD), eclipsing the £106.8 million ($145M USD) Chelsea paid Benfica to sign him originally.

Confirmed lineups for Chelsea and Luton Town

Chelsea’s confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1): Mike Penders; Malo Gusto, Josh Acheampong, Maxence Lacroix, Josep Chavarria; Valentin Barco, Reece James; Estevao, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers; Danny Welbeck.
Head coach: Xabi Alonso.

Advertisement

Luton Town’s confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1): Josh Keeley; Harrison Ashby, Hakeem Odofin, George Johnston, Joe Johnson; Benedict Benagr, Liam Walsh; Emilio Lawrence, Kasey Palmer, Gideon Kodua; Callum Marshall.
Head coach: Jack Wilshere.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Chelsea have reportedly targeted Enzo Fernandez’s replacement amid Manchester City talks

Chelsea have reportedly targeted Enzo Fernandez’s replacement amid Manchester City talks

Enzo Fernandez could leave Chelsea for Manchester City this transfer window, and the Blues reportedly already have their eye on a potential midfield replacement.

Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez reportedly open to Chelsea move amid Aston Villa exit

Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez reportedly open to Chelsea move amid Aston Villa exit

Emiliano Martinez has been offered to Chelsea, with the Argentine goalkeeper reportedly open to a move to Stamford Bridge as his future at Aston Villa seems to be coming to an end. According to Fabrizio Romano, Martinez views a move to Chelsea favorably and "would say yes" if the Blues decide to push forward with […]

Enzo Fernandez reportedly accepts Man City move as Chelsea negotiations could make him Premier League record signing

Enzo Fernandez reportedly accepts Man City move as Chelsea negotiations could make him Premier League record signing

With his relationship with Chelsea fans far from being ideal, Enzo Fernandez has reporedtly given the green light to Manchester City in a move that could turn into the record signing of the Premier League.

Atletico Madrid eye Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson as emergency plan for unsettled Julian Alvarez

Atletico Madrid eye Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson as emergency plan for unsettled Julian Alvarez

Atletico Madrid are preparing for a potential future without Julian Alvarez, and Los Colchoneros have activated a contingency plan should the Argentine forward depart: Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo