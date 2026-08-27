Why is Enzo Fernandez not playing for Chelsea in Carabao Cup clash vs Luton Town?

Chelsea open their 2026-27 Carabao Cup campaign on Thursday, August 27, hosting third-tier side Luton Town at Stamford Bridge in the second round of the competition. With manager Xabi Alonso rotating his squad for the fixture, questions arose after midfielder Enzo Fernandez was omitted from the team sheet entirely.

According to reporting from South American transfer insider Cesar Luis Merlo, Enzo Fernandez personally requested that manager Xabi Alonso hold him out of the match against Luton Town. Fully fit and unhindered by injury, the Argentine international sought to avoid participating as he looks to finalize his impending move to Manchester City, explaining his complete absence from the substitute bench.

That account aligns with reports from Ciaran Wiseman and Ben Jacobs of talkSPORT, who indicated Fernandez was left out of Chelsea’s squad due to advanced transfer negotiations with Manchester City. The outlet reports that the midfielder is finalizing personal terms on a blockbuster move to the Etihad Stadium, prompting his complete omission from the squad.

Despite standing as one of the club’s marquee talents, Fernandez recently saw his status in the squad shift. During Monday’s Premier League opener against Fulham, the midfielder was relegated to the substitute bench before entering in the 65th minute to audible frustration from portions of the traveling Blues support.

Cole Palmer of Chelsea hands the captain badge to Enzo Fernandez. (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Now, Chelsea leadership, manager Xabi Alonso, and Fernandez have mutually moved toward an impending exit. With discussions ongoing for Manchester City to finalize a potential record-breaking transfer fee, his exclusion aims to accelerate negotiations ahead of the September 1 Premier League transfer deadline.

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see also Chelsea have reportedly targeted Enzo Fernandez’s replacement amid Manchester City talks

Enzo Fernandez could turn into most expensive Premier League signing

Chelsea previously set a deadline back on Friday, August 14, where any club could sign Enzo Fernandez if they met the £120 million asking price. Even though this offer has expired, Manchester City are still pushing for the signing, and could turn the Argentine into the most expentive Premier League signing.

As reported by Argentina insider and TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul, Manchester City are preparing a bid between £130 million and £140 million ($177M to $191M USD), eclipsing the £106.8 million ($145M USD) Chelsea paid Benfica to sign him originally.

Confirmed lineups for Chelsea and Luton Town

Chelsea’s confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1): Mike Penders; Malo Gusto, Josh Acheampong, Maxence Lacroix, Josep Chavarria; Valentin Barco, Reece James; Estevao, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers; Danny Welbeck.

Head coach: Xabi Alonso.

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Luton Town’s confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1): Josh Keeley; Harrison Ashby, Hakeem Odofin, George Johnston, Joe Johnson; Benedict Benagr, Liam Walsh; Emilio Lawrence, Kasey Palmer, Gideon Kodua; Callum Marshall.

Head coach: Jack Wilshere.