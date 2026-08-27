Cristiano Ronaldo cleared to feature more minutes as Al Nassr coach Ange Postecoglou hails his fitness

Al Nassr boss Ange Postecoglou has given an encouraging fitness update on Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Friday’s Matchday 4 clash with Al Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League.

Speaking during the press conference, Postecoglou confirmed that Ronaldo is now ready to handle a bigger workload after being eased back into action over the club’s opening matches.

“For me, though, those 45 minutes were good because now we know that he is ready to play more than 45 minutes,” Postecoglou said, referencing Ronaldo’s first-half showing before being withdrawn at halftime in Al Nassr‘s dramatic comeback win over Al Ettifaq. “I know he feels physically in good condition now, so he is ready for tomorrow’s game“.

The update caps a gradual return to full fitness for the 41-year-old, who played just 30 minutes in his season opener before being built up to 45 minutes against Al Ettifaq. Postecoglou explained that the plan had always been managed carefully, even as Ronaldo pushed to stay on the pitch longer while Al Nassr chased the game down a man after a red card.

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With Ronaldo now considered fully up to speed physically, Al Nassr will look to build on their comeback win over Al Ettifaq when they host Al Taawoun. Postecoglou’s comments suggest Ronaldo could see an extended role in that fixture as the club looks to keep pace atop the Saudi Pro League table.

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Al Nassr get a vital piece back in defense

Mohamed Simakan is reportedly set to return for Al Nassr’s clash with Al Taawoun, giving Postecoglou back a key piece of his backline after the French center back missed the matches against Al Riyadh and Al Ettifaq with a minor hamstring strain.

Simakan’s return would see him slot back in alongside Inigo Martinez at the heart of defense, restoring an experienced partnership Al Nassr have leaned on to anchor their backline through the early stretch of the Saudi Pro League season.