Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has scored more goals in 2026?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue writing separate chapters of their storied rivalry, and 2026 has been no exception, with both forwards logging significant minutes across club and country throughout the calendar year.

Through the season so far, Messi holds the edge in the goals column, with 27 goals in 2026 across all competitions for Inter Miami and Argentina, compared to Ronaldo’s 20 for Al Nassr and Portugal.

Ronaldo’s tally breaks down to 17 goals at club level for Al Nassr, 16 of them coming in the Saudi Pro League and one more in the AFC Champions League 2, plus 3 goals for Portugal at the international level, including his goals at the 2026 World Cup. He has managed just a single assist across all competitions this year, a stark contrast to his scoring output.

Efficiency-wise, Ronaldo has needed roughly 122 minutes to find the net in 2026, with the bulk of his output coming from inside the box and from the penalty spot, where he has converted 4 of his 5 attempts. His international numbers have been comparatively quieter, with just 3 goals in 7 appearances for Portugal this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in 2026. (Getty Images)

Lionel Messi’s 2026 so far

Messi’s 2026 has been headlined by a stronger overall output, with 17 goals for Inter Miami and 10 more for Argentina, giving him a healthier scoring rate of roughly 102 minutes per goal.

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His club tally includes goals across the MLS regular season, the Leagues Cup, and the CONCACAF Champions Cup, while his international total includes his goals at the 2026 World Cup and subsequent friendlies.

Unlike Ronaldo, Messi has also been heavily involved in the creative side of the game, adding 13 assists in 2026, more than double Ronaldo’s total contribution for the year.