How to watch Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS season

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami WHAT MLS 2026 season WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Wednesday, September 9, 2026 WHERE Apple TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Inter Miami face a crucial Eastern Conference clash against the Chicago Fire. With the Windy City club trailing close behind the Herons in the standings, Lionel Messi’s side need a victory to extend their advantage at the top.

Both teams enter the fixture on the heels of dramatic draws; Inter Miami split the points with Atlanta United in a 2–2 result, while Chicago Fire shared the spoils with Toronto FC following an explosive 4–4 thriller.

Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami and every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

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Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Leagues Cup games on US TV and streaming

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