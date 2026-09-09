Cristiano Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr reach soccer immortality after matching incredible 87-year-old goalscoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again put his name at the center of an extraordinary moment in soccer history, helping Al-Nassr achieve something that had remained out of reach for generations. The Portugal captain’s latest goal against Abha carried far greater significance than the three points, as it kept alive a remarkable sequence that has now placed the Riyadh club alongside one of the most famous teams in the sport’s history.

Al-Nassr entered Wednesday’s Saudi Pro League meeting with Abha looking to recover from its first defeat of the season. Instead, Ronaldo’s contribution provided another chapter in the club’s remarkable rise, with his 22nd-minute header from Angelo’s corner giving the hosts a 1-0 victory at Al-Awwal Park.

The match was Al-Nassr’s sixth Saudi Pro League fixture of the season, with Ange Postecoglou’s side determined to respond after the 2-1 loss against Al-Ittihad. Abha, meanwhile, arrived at the bottom of the table after collecting only one point from its opening five matches.

Ronaldo made the difference in Riyadh, rising to meet Angelo’s delivery and sending his header into the net in the 22nd minute. The Portuguese superstar continues to produce decisive moments at the age of 41, while Al-Nassr continues to establish itself as one of the most consistent attacking teams in Saudi soccer. This time, however, Ronaldo’s finish also helped the club move into a very special place in the history of the game.

Tweet placeholder

Al-Nassr matches 87-year-old soccer record

The significance of Ronaldo’s goal was revealed after the final whistle. According to Thmanyah, the Saudi league’s broadcasting network, Al-Nassr has now scored in 93 consecutive Saudi Pro League matches, matching the historic mark previously achieved by River Plate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

River Plate established its legendary scoring run between 1936 and 1939, finding the net in 93 consecutive domestic league matches. That record stood for roughly 87 years before Al-Nassr finally drew level with it.

The Saudi club’s remarkable sequence began in December 2023 and has survived changes in opponents, squad personnel and coaching approaches. Ronaldo has been one of the central figures in Al-Nassr’s attacking identity during this period, contributing consistently since joining the club in late 2022.

Country Club Matches Saudi Arabia Al-Nassr 93 Argentina River Plate 93 Portugal Benfica 93 Saudi Arabia Al-Hilal 88 Germany Bayern Munchen 87 Serbia Crvena Zvezda 69 Greece PAOK 69 Spain Barcelona 63 Scotland Celtic 61 England Arsenal 55

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is some conflicting information surrounding the exact starting point of the streak in the supplied reports, with one source placing the beginning after a December 2023 meeting with Al-Riyadh and another referencing the Al-Hilal defeat. However, the key milestone remains the same: Al-Nassr has now scored in 93 successive Saudi Pro League matches, equaling the historic benchmark.

One more goal could make Al-Nassr stand alone

Al-Nassr now has an opportunity to move beyond the mark when it returns to league action against Al-Khaleej. The club is scheduled to travel to Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam next Saturday for Matchday 7.

A goal in that fixture would give Al-Nassr 94 consecutive Saudi Pro League matches with at least one goal, allowing it to establish a new league scoring streak record outright.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC celebrates scoring

The achievement is particularly impressive because the run has continued across multiple seasons and different versions of the squad. Players such as Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Joao Felix, and Angelo have all played their part in maintaining the club’s attacking consistency.