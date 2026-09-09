Lamine Yamal breaks historic Barcelona captaincy record: How old was Lionel Messi when he first wore La Liga side’s armband?

Lamine Yamal keeps finding new ways to place his name alongside Barcelona legends, and his latest milestone has inevitably invited comparisons with Lionel Messi. The teenager’s rise has been extraordinary, with another historic moment arriving during a Champions League night in which Barcelona also produced a statement performance against Feyenoord.

Barcelona opened its Champions League campaign with a 5-1 victory over Feyenoord at Spotify Camp Nou, continuing an electric start to the 2026-27 season. Hansi Flick’s side controlled 72% possession, completed close to 800 passes and created 22 shots as its positional play repeatedly exposed the Dutch club’s defensive line.

Raphinha once again led the way with two goals, while Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus also found the net. Yamal contributed a goal and two assists, producing another performance that underlined why the Blaugrana is increasingly building its attack around the 19-year-old.

The result extended Barcelona’s remarkable scoring run to 22 goals in five matches across all competitions. What’s more, Yamal’s influence was felt immediately against Feyenoord when he produced the assist for Raphinha’s opening goal. His volley set up the Brazilian, who cut inside before sending two defenders the wrong way and finishing brilliantly.

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That assist gave Yamal 21 Champions League goal involvements as a teenager, consisting of 11 goals and 10 assists. The tally moved him beyond Kylian Mbappe’s previous record of 20, before Yamal added another goal and assist to finish the night with 23 Champions League goal contributions.

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Yamal becomes Barcelona’s youngest captain

The Champions League night also produced another significant milestone for Yamal, as he became the youngest player to wear Barcelona’s captain’s armband in the club’s history at 19. Raphinha, Barcelona’s first-choice captain for the 2026-27 season, handed the armband to Yamal while being substituted.

The Spaniard’s promotion had already been reflected in Barcelona’s leadership group. Raphinha is captain, Pedri is second captain, while Eric Garcia, Frenkie de Jong and Yamal complete the group after a squad vote.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona scores

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The milestone saw Yamal overtake Bojan Krkic as Barcelona’s youngest captain. It is another indication of how quickly the club has come to trust a player who is still only 19.

How old was Messi when he first wore the armband?

That naturally raises the question of how Yamal compares with the greatest Barcelona player of the modern era. Lionel Messi was 21 years and 33 days old when he first wore Barcelona’s captain’s armband, doing so in a preseason friendly against Dundee United on July 27, 2008.

According to FC Barcelona’s official stats, Messi captained the team in that match under Pep Guardiola and marked the occasion in spectacular fashion by scoring a hat-trick in a 5-1 victory. Yamal therefore broke the club’s age record by taking the armband roughly two years earlier than Messi did.

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Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and RC Celta de Vigo

There is an important distinction, however, because Messi’s first competitive appearance as Barcelona captain came later. He was 25 when he first started an official La Liga match wearing the armband, against Celta Vigo on March 30, 2013, when the club’s regular captains were unavailable.