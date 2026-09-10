Harry Kane joins Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive Champions League club after scoring in eight consecutive games

Harry Kane further cemented his status as one of the most prolific strikers in Champions League history on Wednesday, extending an already remarkable scoring run during Bayern Munich’s 2-0 win over Bodo/Glimt at the Allianz Arena.

With that strike, Kane has now scored in eight consecutive Champions League appearances, a feat that places him among just four players in the competition’s history to ever reach that mark, joining Cristiano Ronaldo, who has done it on two separate occasions, during the 2013-14 and 2017-18 campaigns.

The other two members of that exclusive club are Robert Lewandowski, who also managed the streak twice during his career, and Ruud van Nistelrooy, whose own run helped define an era of Champions League goalscoring in the early 2000s.

Kane’s goal came in the 60th minute, rising to head home a cross from Michael Olise after Jamal Musiala had opened the scoring earlier in the match. The strike also extended his tally to 33 Champions League goals since joining Bayern in the summer of 2023, the most of any player in the competition over that stretch.

Tweet placeholder

Kane still chasing Ronaldo’s all-time record

Kane’s run leaves him three matches shy of the outright record of 11 consecutive Champions League appearances scoring, a mark Ronaldo set between September 2017 and April 2018 that remains unmatched.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi outshines Cristiano Ronaldo to become first player ever to reach 1,350 career goal contributions

With Bayern set to continue their group-phase campaign in the coming weeks, Kane will have every opportunity to keep the streak alive and push closer to a milestone that has stood since Ronaldo’s historic run at Real Madrid.

If Kane keeps the streak alive, his next three Champions League opponents to test him are Viking FK away on October 13, Arsenal at home on October 21, and Atletico Madrid away on November 3, a run that would take him to 11 consecutive matches scoring and level with Ronaldo’s all-time mark.

Should he then find the net again away to Lille on November 25, Kane would move to 12 straight games and surpass Ronaldo outright as the player with the longest goalscoring streak in Champions League history.

Advertisement