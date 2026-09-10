Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi receive unexpected honor from La Liga president Javier Tebas after uniting off pitch to invest in Spanish clubs

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi spent years defining soccer’s greatest rivalry on the pitch, but their latest connection is taking place in a very different arena. Both superstars are now investing in Spanish soccer, and their growing involvement with clubs outside the top flight has attracted attention from the highest levels of the domestic game.

Ronaldo already owns a significant stake in a Spanish second-tier club, while Messi has been linked with a potential takeover of another. The developments have raised questions about what the two icons could bring to Spanish soccer after building extraordinary careers as players.

Multiple reports have emerged that Messi has reached a preliminary agreement to acquire Segunda Division side Eldense, an Alicante-based club looking to establish itself in Spain’s second tier. However, the deal has yet to be officially confirmed by either Messi’s representatives or the club.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is already involved in Spanish soccer ownership through fifth-tier Cornella, based in Barcelona. A takeover of Eldense would represent a significantly larger investment and could give the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner an even more prominent role in the Spanish soccer pyramid.

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The possibility has naturally attracted widespread attention because of Messi’s status and his long history in Spain. He spent a total of 21 years with Barcelona, becoming the club’s all-time great before leaving in 2021 amid the club’s financial difficulties.

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Tebas reveals his unexpected reaction

La Liga president Javier Tebas was asked about the Eldense reports during the presentation of the Panini LaLiga EA Sports sticker album. Interestingly, despite his position at the top of Spanish soccer, Tebas admitted that he had learned about the potential deal through the media rather than through official channels.

“I found out about Eldense from the media. I don’t know if it’s true or not, whether Messi has bought it or not, whether it’s a group or just him,” Tebas told reporters, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo and ESPN.

While the La Liga president could not confirm Messi’s plans, his overall reaction was overwhelmingly positive. He also pointed to Ronaldo’s existing involvement with Spanish soccer as an example of the two legends extending their influence beyond the pitch.

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“But we must remember that 25% of Almeria is owned by Cristiano Ronaldo, so it’s an honor that the two greatest players in the world in recent years are thinking of investing part of their savings in Spanish football and helping to make it even bigger,” Tebas added.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Ronaldo already has foothold in Spain

Ronaldo acquired a 25% stake in UD Almeria in February, giving the Portuguese superstar a direct financial connection to a Spanish second-tier club. Almeria is therefore already part of Ronaldo’s growing business interests away from his playing career.

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Messi’s potential move into Eldense would create a fascinating parallel. Both players could soon have significant interests in Segunda Division clubs, although their exact ownership structures and ambitions would be very different.

The contrast is particularly striking given their history. Ronaldo and Messi spent nine seasons competing directly against one another for Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, while accumulating an extraordinary collection of individual awards and team trophies.