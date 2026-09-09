Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
mls
Comments

Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami in 2026 MLS season

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi is set to be in the lineup as Inter Miami visit Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on Wednesday, with the Herons looking to snap a rough patch of form that has seen them go winless in five of their last six league matches.

Messi enters the match fresh off a historic achievement, having become the first player in MLS history to reach 30 goal contributions in three separate seasons, a mark he hit while setting up Casemiro’s opener in Miami’s 2-2 draw against Atlanta United in the last fixture.

Despite the individual milestone, Miami‘s results have cooled considerably since their 7-1 rout of Montreal, and the club now sits 10 points behind Nashville SC in the race for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Chicago Fire, meanwhile, arrive at the match sitting third in the East, five points behind Miami for second place, with a win Wednesday closing that gap to just two points and giving the Fire a game in hand on the Herons.

Tweet placeholder

Gregg Berhalter’s side heads into the match off the back of a wild 4-4 draw at Toronto, a result that featured a brace from Maren Haile-Selassie and a goal from Robert Lewandowski, who has quickly established himself as one of the most efficient scorers in MLS since his move to Chicago.

Advertisement
Erling Haaland surpasses Lionel Messi’s pace to set new Champions League goalscoring record

see also

Erling Haaland surpasses Lionel Messi’s pace to set new Champions League goalscoring record

Chicago Fire projected lineup

Chicago could be without Jonathan Bamba, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Andre Franco, all of whom sat out the Toronto draw with lower-body issues. Zinckernagel leads the Fire’s attack this season and will look to combine again with Lewandowski and Haile-Selassie up top.

Chicago Fire projected starting XI: Chris Brady; Jeremy Dean, Carlos Teran, Rafael Czichos, Mihailo Ristic; Kellyn Acosta, Hugo Cuypers, Maren Haile-Selassie; Philip Zinckernagel, Robert Lewandowski, Georgios Koutsias.

Inter Miami projected lineup

Miami’s injury list remains lengthy, with Sergio Reguilon, Gonzalo Lujan, Micael and Mateo Silvetti all confirmed out for the trip to Chicago, forcing Guillermo Hoyos to once again patch together his backline and attacking rotation.

Advertisement

Inter Miami projected starting XI: Dayne St. Clair; Facundo Mura, Casemiro, Maximiliano Falcon, Ian Fray; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, German Berterame.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi becomes Inter Miami’s greatest-ever player with two historic club records

Lionel Messi becomes Inter Miami’s greatest-ever player with two historic club records

Since arriving in South Florida in 2023, the Argentine superstar has continued to produce at a level that has allowed him to leave a mark on the franchise that few could have imagined when he first signed.

Lionel Messi becomes first player in MLS history to achieve incredible three-season record with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi becomes first player in MLS history to achieve incredible three-season record with Inter Miami

The Inter Miami captain produced another remarkable performance against Atlanta United, adding to a growing list of achievements that underline just how extraordinary his time in the league has been.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul opens up on Argentina retirement

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul opens up on Argentina retirement

Inter Miami's Rodrigo De Paul shared his feelings on Lionel Messi's retirement from Argentina national team.

Emotional Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino reflects on coaching Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez at Inter Miami

Emotional Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino reflects on coaching Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez at Inter Miami

Now serving as Atlanta United manager, Gerardo Martino reflected on his time coaching Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez during his stint with Inter Miami.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo