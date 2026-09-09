Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami in 2026 MLS season

Lionel Messi is set to be in the lineup as Inter Miami visit Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on Wednesday, with the Herons looking to snap a rough patch of form that has seen them go winless in five of their last six league matches.

Messi enters the match fresh off a historic achievement, having become the first player in MLS history to reach 30 goal contributions in three separate seasons, a mark he hit while setting up Casemiro’s opener in Miami’s 2-2 draw against Atlanta United in the last fixture.

Despite the individual milestone, Miami‘s results have cooled considerably since their 7-1 rout of Montreal, and the club now sits 10 points behind Nashville SC in the race for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Chicago Fire, meanwhile, arrive at the match sitting third in the East, five points behind Miami for second place, with a win Wednesday closing that gap to just two points and giving the Fire a game in hand on the Herons.

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Gregg Berhalter’s side heads into the match off the back of a wild 4-4 draw at Toronto, a result that featured a brace from Maren Haile-Selassie and a goal from Robert Lewandowski, who has quickly established himself as one of the most efficient scorers in MLS since his move to Chicago.

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Chicago Fire projected lineup

Chicago could be without Jonathan Bamba, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Andre Franco, all of whom sat out the Toronto draw with lower-body issues. Zinckernagel leads the Fire’s attack this season and will look to combine again with Lewandowski and Haile-Selassie up top.

Chicago Fire projected starting XI: Chris Brady; Jeremy Dean, Carlos Teran, Rafael Czichos, Mihailo Ristic; Kellyn Acosta, Hugo Cuypers, Maren Haile-Selassie; Philip Zinckernagel, Robert Lewandowski, Georgios Koutsias.

Inter Miami projected lineup

Miami’s injury list remains lengthy, with Sergio Reguilon, Gonzalo Lujan, Micael and Mateo Silvetti all confirmed out for the trip to Chicago, forcing Guillermo Hoyos to once again patch together his backline and attacking rotation.

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Inter Miami projected starting XI: Dayne St. Clair; Facundo Mura, Casemiro, Maximiliano Falcon, Ian Fray; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, German Berterame.