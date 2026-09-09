Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to a 2-1 win vs Abha as he climbs in the Saudi Pro League scoring chart

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr responded to their first defeat of the season in style, beating Abha 2-1 at Al Awwal Park to move level with Al Hilal and Al Qadsiah at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings after six rounds.

Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute, rising above his marker to meet an Angelo corner and powering a header that struck the post before crossing the line, a goal that took his career tally to 979 and kept alive his pursuit of the 1,000-goal milestone.

Abdullah Al-Hamdan doubled Al Nassr’s lead in the 58th minute with a right-footed finish into the top corner, capping a dominant display from a home side missing Joao Felix through suspension and Kingsley Coman through injury.

Abha refused to fold, and Nabil Fekir gave the visitors hope in the 75th minute, stepping up to a free kick from the left flank and catching goalkeeper Bento off guard by shooting directly on target rather than delivering a cross.

The result lifted Ange Postecoglou’s side level on 15 points with Al Hilal and Al Qadsiah heading into the next round, keeping Al Nassr firmly in the title conversation despite the earlier stumble.

see also Cristiano Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr reach soccer immortality after matching incredible 87-year-old goalscoring record

Ronaldo climbs into the Saudi Pro League’s scoring picture

Ronaldo’s header moved him further up a crowded Golden Boot chase, though Ivan Toney remains well clear at the top. Despite Al Ahli’s 3-2 defeat to Al Qadsiah on Tuesday, Toney scored a brace in the loss, stretching his tally to eight goals and keeping him as the outright leader of the scoring charts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Behind him, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, George Ilenikhena and Iker Kortajarena are tied for second with 4 goals apiece, while Ronaldo’s strike against Abha lifted him into a much larger group tied on 3, that includes Ruben Neves, Tijjani Reijnders, Alexandre Lacazette, Angelo, Darwin Nunez, and Moussa Dembele, among others.