Cristiano Ronaldo could see new attacking partners after Al Nassr’s Postecoglou system change in 2-1 win over Abha

Cristiano Ronaldo once again spearheaded Al Nassr‘s attack to secure a 2-1 victory over Abha in Saudi Pro League action. Following the positive result, which featured head coach Ange Postecoglou pivoting to a new tactical system, the Portuguese striker could now see a fresh pairing in the frontline moving forward.

Facing Abha on Wednesday, Al Nassr were short-handed in attacking options due to Kingsley Coman’s hamstring injury and Joao Felix’s suspension for accumulating four yellow cards. Forced to adapt his lineup, Postecoglou shifted from his traditional 4-4-1-1 formation to a 4-4-2 setup.

Brazilian midfielder Angelo shifted from a central pivot to the right wing, while Abdullah Al-Hamdan joined Cristiano Ronaldo in a two-man strike partnership up front. The tactical adjustment yielded immediate dividends, as Angelo set up Ronaldo’s opening header from a corner kick before Al-Hamdan doubled the lead by capitalizing on a second-half opportunity inside the box.

Following the match, Postecoglou addressed the tactical shift, praising the output of his central partnership: “Every match is different, and our squad is limited, so it’s natural for us to change the system. I think Al-Hamdan and Cristiano had a good game today, and it was a good choice for us.“

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Postecoglou previously deployed the 4-4-2 shape during a 4-0 road victory over Al Riyadh on August 21. In that fixture, Joao Felix and Al-Hamdan initiated the attack before the Saudi Arabian forward was substituted in the second half for Ronaldo’s season debut.

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New options for Postecoglou up front

While Kingsley Coman remains sidelined, Joao Felix will return from his one-match suspension, and with his status as SPL Player of the Season honors last year, making his return to the starting XI expected. However, Wednesday’s performance presents Postecoglou with alternative tactical setups ahead of their upcoming clash against Al Khaleej.

Against Abha, Cristiano Ronaldo registered nine touches inside the penalty area, while Al-Hamdan added eight, underlining Al Nassr’s territorial dominance inside the opponent’s box while liberating midfield runners. Facing an Al Khaleej defense anchored by tall center-backs Kiki Kouyate (6-foot-4) and Mohammed Al-Khabrani (6-foot-1), Postecoglou could favor a similar physical presence up front while shifting Joao Felix to a wide position.