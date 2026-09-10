Neymar helps bring Brazil teammate Coutinho to Santos as NR Sports reportedly facilitates three-month deal

Neymar has served as one of Santos‘ key pillars in recent months, leading on the pitch while leveraging his influence within front-office operations. Now, the star forward has pulled strings alongside his family’s agency, NR Sports, with Santos reportedly closing in on the signing of his former Brazil teammate Philippe Coutinho on a three-month contract.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Philippe Coutinho is set to join Santos through the conclusion of the 2026 season. With a verbal agreement finalized, the 34-year-old midfielder needs only to pass his medical examinations before the club formally announces the transaction.

After departing Aston Villa in 2025, Coutinho returned to his boyhood club, Vasco da Gama, in July. However, his tenure ended abruptly when he mutually terminated his contract in February following mounting friction with supporters to preserve his mental health.

Coutinho’s last competitive appearance came on February 14 for Vasco da Gama against Volta Redonda in the Campeonato Carioca. While sidelined without match action for seven months, the midfielder maintained a personal conditioning routine to prepare for his eventual return.

Philippe Coutinho, Neymar and Gabriel Jesus of Brazil celebrating. (Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

Neymar and Coutinho have been international teammates since their youth days with Brazil‘s U-17 team, featuring together in 41 senior international matches. During that span, Coutinho assisted on five of Neymar’s goals, while Neymar set up three of Coutinho’s strikes. Their move to Santos will mark the first time the two Brazilian veterans share a club locker room.

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Coutinho previously arrived at Barcelona as Neymar’s high-profile replacement following his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, arriving from Liverpool in a €135 million ($148 million USD) deal. While Coutinho struggled to replicate Neymar’s statistical impact in Catalonia, he now joins his former Selecao teammate to help Santos push for international tournament qualification next season.

Neymar’s massive help to Santos in the transfer market

With medical testing scheduled for Friday, Globo Esporte reported that Coutinho will travel on Thursday aboard a private jet provided by NR Sports, the management firm operated by Neymar’s family that spearheaded contract negotiations. Acquiring the former Liverpool playmaker was a direct request from Neymar, continuing a trend of high-profile recruitment at the club.

Santos recently confirmed that financial assistance from NR Sports allowed the club to resolve a FIFA-imposed transfer ban, reopening operational channels for roster additions. Since lifting the ban, Peixe have signed Rodinei, Lima, Everton Cebolinha, and former Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo, with Coutinho set to become the fifth major arrival backed by Neymar’s agency.

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