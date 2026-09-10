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Christian Pulisic’s future hangs in the balance as Milan owner wants him but coach Ruben Amorim holds the key

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Christian Pulisic (left) and Ruben Amorim (right)
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (left) and Ruben Amorim (right)

Christian Pulisic’s future at Milan is becoming one of the more intriguing questions surrounding the club, with owner Gerry Cardinale determined to keep the USMNT star while Ruben Amorim’s plans could have a major influence on what happens next. The American winger remains highly valued at boardroom level, but his current situation on the pitch has created an unexpected layer of uncertainty.

Milan is already looking ahead to Pulisic’s contract situation, with negotiations expected to become a major topic in the coming months. According to Milan News, Cardinale isn’t willing to risk losing one of the club’s most important players and is pushing for an agreement that would keep him at the San Siro beyond his current deal.

The Rossoneri have the option to unilaterally extend Pulisic’s contract until 2028, but that is not the preferred solution. The club would rather reach a mutually agreed renewal that convinces the forward to continue committing himself to the Rossoneri project.

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That stance underlines how highly Pulisic is regarded by the ownership, despite his difficult start to the new campaign. Milan still considers him a cornerstone of its future, but his relationship with the new coaching setup could prove increasingly important.

pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on

Pulisic’s difficult return continues

Pulisic has endured a frustrating few months since the 2026 World Cup, where he managed only 224 minutes after leg problems restricted his involvement. Reports indicated that the winger suffered a bone bruise and microfracture around the tibia-fibula junction in his right leg, while previous injury issues also caused discomfort during the tournament.

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Those problems have carried into the beginning of the 2026-27 season. Despite returning to group training on August 21 and being included in Milan’s matchday squads, Pulisic has played zero minutes in the opening three Serie A matches, including the 1-1 draw against Juventus.

The situation has been particularly noticeable because 19-year-old Alphadjo Cisse has taken up the role Pulisic would normally occupy, while Yunus Musah has started every league game so far. Pulisic has instead watched from the substitutes’ bench as he continues his gradual return to full fitness.

pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic’s minutes played for Milan

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Why Amorim holds the key to Pulisic’s future

This is where Amorim’s role becomes crucial. According to SportMediaset, the 27-year-old winger has become something of a mystery under the Portuguese coach, having remained an unused substitute despite training with the team for several weeks.

Amorim has explained that his decision is linked to carefully managing Pulisic’s return rather than simply overlooking him. After the Juventus draw, the Milan coach said: “Pulisic is back from injury. I’m managing him. For now, Alpha is taking his place.”

The coach also stressed that several players are being handled carefully as Milan balances fitness and results. “We’re still managing the minutes of some players and trying to win the match,” the Portuguese boss explained, emphasizing the physical considerations involved in his selection decisions.

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That approach could become central to Pulisic’s future. Cardinale may want the American to remain at Milan until 2028, but Amorim has to decide how important Pulisic is to his tactical plans, particularly with Cisse making such an impressive start.

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