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Cristiano Ronaldo faces familiar situation as Portugal teammates make Ballon d’Or history from 2023 to 2026

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal applauds fans
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal applauds fans

Cristiano Ronaldo has found himself in an increasingly familiar position as another Ballon d’Or shortlist arrives without his name on it. While the Portugal captain remains one of the most decorated players in the history of the award, a remarkable pattern involving his international teammates has emerged over the past few years.

The latest shortlist has once again highlighted the changing landscape of Portuguese soccer. A new generation of stars continues to receive recognition on the biggest individual stage, creating an unusual chapter in Ronaldo’s extraordinary Ballon d’Or story.

Ronaldo’s omission from the 2026 Ballon d’Or shortlist extends a run that would have been difficult to imagine during the peak of his career. The Al-Nassr forward had been a near-permanent presence among the nominees for almost two decades after first appearing on the shortlist in 2004.

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His absence began in 2023, when he failed to make the final 30 after moving to Saudi Arabia. Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias were among the Portugal players nominated that year, while Ronaldo watched the ceremony from outside the field of contenders.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 and Bernardo Silva #10 of Portugal react after conceding a goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 and Bernardo Silva #10 of Portugal react after conceding a goal.

The same pattern continued in 2024, when Ronaldo again failed to make the shortlist. Ruben Dias and other Portugal internationals continued to receive recognition, showing that the national team’s influence on the award was growing even without its most famous player.

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The four-year pattern involving Portugal

The trend becomes particularly striking when the four most recent editions are placed side by side. From 2023 through 2026, Ronaldo has failed to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or in every edition while at least one of his Portugal teammates has made the shortlist.

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In 2023, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias were nominated, while 2024 saw Dias and Vitinha among the recognized Portugal internationals. Ronaldo was absent on both occasions, despite remaining one of the most prolific forwards in world soccer.

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The pattern became even stronger in 2025. Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves and Vitinha were nominated, while Ronaldo once again missed out on the 30-man shortlist.

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Then came 2026, when the number of Portugal teammates nominated increased further. Bruno Fernandes, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves and Vitinha all made the Ballon d’Or shortlist, giving Ronaldo another year watching as members of Portugal’s next generation received individual recognition.

YearRonaldo’s Club Teammates NominatedRonaldo’s International Teammates NominatedTotal Year Nominations
202303 (Silva, Dias, Fernandes)3
202403 (Dias, Vitinha, Fernandes)3
202504 (Silva, Dias, Vitinha, Fernandes)4
20261 (Mane)5 (Fernandes, Vitinha, Dias, Mendes, Neves)6
Total11516

2026 brings another twist

The 2026 edition also introduced an unusual development because Ronaldo’s club teammate Sadio Mane was nominated. Mane became the first active Al-Nassr teammate to receive a Ballon d’Or nomination during Ronaldo’s time at the Saudi club, adding another layer to an increasingly interesting statistic.

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According to Ballon d’Or, Portugal brought together Ronaldo and several other players with previous Ballon d’Or nominations as the national team continues to build around a generation of elite talent. The official list also highlighted the extraordinary longevity of Ronaldo’s own individual record, with 18 career Ballon d’Or nominations.

ronaldo mane

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with teammate Sadio Mane

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That number remains a reminder of how dominant Ronaldo was throughout the 2000s and 2010s. His continued absence, however, has opened the door for players such as Fernandes, Vitinha, Mendes and Joao Neves to become increasingly prominent figures in the award conversation.

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