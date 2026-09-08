Lionel Messi becomes Inter Miami’s greatest-ever player with two historic club records

Lionel Messi has reached another landmark in his remarkable Inter Miami career, further strengthening his case as the most important player the young club has ever had. Since arriving in South Florida in 2023, the Argentine superstar has continued to produce at a level that has allowed him to leave a mark on the franchise that few could have imagined when he first signed.

At 39 years old, Messi is still adding to his extraordinary legacy and rewriting parts of Inter Miami’s history that once seemed far beyond reach. Two club records now belong to him outright, underlining the extraordinary impact he has had in just over three seasons.

When Messi joined the Herons in July 2023, the club was still in the early stages of its existence after being founded in 2018. Players such as Gonzalo Higuaín and Leonardo Campana had established some of the team’s leading individual marks, but Messi quickly changed the scale of what was possible.

His arrival brought an immediate transformation on the field, with the World Cup winner combining goals, assists and match-winning performances while helping Inter Miami compete for major silverware. What makes his latest achievement especially remarkable is the speed with which he has climbed to the top of the club’s statistical charts.

The gap between Messi and his closest challengers is now substantial. Luis Suárez, one of his former Barcelona teammates and a key part of Inter Miami’s attack, has scored 54 goals for the club, while Leonardo Campana has 32.

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Messi owns both major attacking records

Messi’s place at the top of Inter Miami’s record books becomes clear when looking at the club’s all-time attacking statistics. He has scored 98 goals in 112 appearances across all competitions, making him the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, while his 54 assists also make him the franchise’s leading provider.

Those numbers put Messi comfortably ahead of the competition in both categories. Suárez’s 54 goals leave him second in the scoring charts, while former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba sits well behind Messi in assists with 33.

The achievement is even more impressive considering the relatively short period Messi has spent with the club. He has reached those totals in a little over three seasons, while continuing to perform at an elite level despite entering an age when most players have already retired.

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Luis Suarez of Inter Miami CF celebrating with German Berterame and Lionel Messi

Record-breaking 2026 season as Messi’s impact goes beyond statistics

Messi’s exceptional performance in the most recent MLS season has contributed to his impressive stats. He has recorded 18 goals and 12 assists in the 2026 regular season, continuing to rank among the league’s most productive attacking players.

One of the defining moments came on August 29, when Messi produced a sensational individual display against Montreal. He scored four goals and supplied an assist in Inter Miami’s 7-1 victory, taking his club goal tally to 98 and leaving himself only two goals away from the 100-goal milestone.

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The numbers only tell part of the story of Messi’s influence at Inter Miami. Since his arrival, the club has won major trophies including the Leagues Cup, Supporters’ Shield and 2025 MLS Cup, while his presence has helped elevate the team’s profile both domestically and internationally.

Messi has also played a major role in attracting global attention to MLS and Inter Miami. His partnerships with players such as Suarez and Alba have created a familiar Barcelona connection, while his performances alongside younger teammates have helped accelerate the club’s development.

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