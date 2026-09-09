Lionel Messi becomes new owner of another Segunda Division side Eldense: How many clubs does Cristiano Ronaldo own?

Lionel Messi is continuing to build a soccer empire away from the pitch, and his latest move has put him on a fascinating collision course with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentine superstar has agreed a deal that could give him control of another Spanish club, adding a new chapter to an increasingly ambitious portfolio that stretches across several countries and even into esports.

Messi has reached a preliminary agreement to acquire 100% of CD Eldense, a Spanish second-division club based in Elda, near Alicante. The club confirmed the agreement on September 9, 2026, with the transaction still requiring legal procedures, due diligence, and approval from Spain’s High Council for Sports (CSD).

According to Reuters, BBC Sport and The Athletic, the deal would see Messi acquire the shares currently held by Colombian investment group TH Soluciones Group. There is currently no fixed completion date, meaning the agreement has yet to become a completed takeover.

Eldense is currently competing in the Segunda Division and is positioned near the bottom of the table. If the transaction receives the necessary approvals, Messi would gain control of a club in one of Europe’s most competitive second tiers, giving him another platform for developing young players and building a soccer operation.

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Messi’s soccer portfolio keeps growing

The Eldense agreement would make Eldense the second Spanish soccer club under Messi’s full ownership. Earlier in 2026, he completed the purchase of Catalan side UE Cornella, a club particularly known for its focus on youth development.

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Messi also has soccer interests outside Spain. He is a co-owner of Uruguayan club Deportivo LSM alongside longtime friend and Inter Miami teammate Luis Suárez, while Argentine club Leones de Rosario FC is a family project administered by his brother Matías Messi.

His portfolio also extends beyond traditional soccer. Messi is a co-owner of KRU Esports, the organization founded by Sergio Aguero, and he is expected to receive an equity stake in Inter Miami as part of his playing agreement with the MLS club.

# Club / Organization Country Messi’s Involvement 1. Eldense Spain 100% owner 2. Cornella Spain 100% owner 3. Deportivo LSM Uruguay Co-owner 4. Leones de Rosario FC Argentina Family project 5. KRU Esports Argentina Co-owner 6. Inter Miami USA Expected equity stake — FC Andorra Andorra No confirmed ownership stake

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There is, however, an important distinction surrounding one frequently mentioned name. Several reports and social media posts have listed FC Andorra among Messi’s clubs, but there is no clear public evidence that Messi owns a stake in the soccer club itself. His family does have business interests in Andorra, including a family office, hotels, and corporate holdings.

So, how many clubs does Cristiano Ronaldo own?

The comparison with Ronaldo becomes particularly interesting because the Portuguese superstar has also moved into club ownership while continuing his playing career. Ronaldo officially owns a 25% stake in Spanish second-tier club UD Almeria, an investment completed through his CR7 Sports Investments subsidiary.

According to the BBC, Ronaldo acquired the Almeria stake in February 2026 and partnered with the club’s majority owners, the Saudi Arabian investment consortium SMC Group. That means Ronaldo currently has one clearly established direct soccer-club ownership stake.

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Almería’s presence in the same division as Eldense makes the situation even more intriguing. Messi’s potential new club and Ronaldo’s Almeria are both competing in Spain’s second tier, creating the possibility of another chapter in the careers of two players whose rivalry dominated world soccer for more than a decade.

# Club / Organization Country Ronaldo’s Involvement 1. Almeria Spain 25% owner 2. Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia Reported/potential stake

There have also been claims that Ronaldo has a broader structural connection to Al-Nassr, including reports of a stake linked to his long-term relationship with the Saudi club. However, the exact ownership structure is less clear publicly, so it is safer to distinguish those reported connections from his confirmed 25% Almería investment.

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