Lionel Scaloni reportedly leaves door open to Argentina renewal amid reports of unpaid bonuses

Lionel Scaloni‘s continuity as Argentina‘s head coach has been cast into serious doubt following a series of internal complications, including impending departures within his coaching staff. However, despite widespread speculation regarding unpaid federation bonuses, reports indicate that Scaloni remains open to extending his contract at the helm of the national team.

Following Argentina‘s defeat in the 2026 World Cup final, Scaloni explicitly questioned his long-term future, even as his current deal runs through December. “I will honor my contract and then I’ll see. The truth is I feel the need to evaluate everything, because I don’t know if I’m going to be able to replicate something of this magnitude,” he stated during his post-match press conference.

Lionel Messi’s departure from international football has reshaped the national team landscape, delivering a major shockwave to AFA leadership and Scaloni’s long-term planning. Additionally, once his contract expires in December, assistant coach Walter Samuel plans to step down to begin his own head-coaching career, removing a core pillar from Scaloni’s technical staff.

Nevertheless, according to reporting from TyC Sports, formal contract extension negotiations between Scaloni and AFA are progressing. While federation leadership initiated dialogue, the manager has yet to issue a formal decision, with resolution expected over a extended timeline rather than the immediate future.

Lionel Scaloni, Head coach of Argentina hugs AFA president Claudio Tapia after winning the 2024 Copa America. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

No financial issues on Scaloni’s side

Despite key departures like Messi and Samuel, AFA executives are working to resolve operational challenges, particularly on the financial side. Recent reports suggested the federation owed significant back pay in performance bonuses to players and staff, creating friction between team leadership and executives.

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However, TyC Sports reports that all accounts remain in compliance, clarifying that 2026 World Cup bonuses are subject to a standard 180-day payout window following the tournament’s conclusion. Furthermore, sources close to Scaloni’s inner circle express optimism regarding his willingness to extend his stay with the national team.

No friendlies yet scheduled for Argentina

Few managers possess a deeper understanding of Argentina’s roster transition than Scaloni, though the lack of confirmed top-tier opposition for upcoming windows remains a point of contention. To complicate matters further, with an expanded international window scheduled in less than three weeks, AFA have yet to formally announce opponents after missing an initial launch target.

Reporting from ESPN indicates Bolivia, Burkina Faso, and Benin have emerged as primary candidates for Argentina’s autumn slate. However, scheduling lower-ranked opponents presents a point of friction in contract discussions for a manager seeking elite competition. Meanwhile, Moroccan publication Al Mountakhab reported discussions for a potential fixture against Morocco, though AFA’s preference to host matches on domestic soil presents logistical hurdles.

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