Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami misses Supporters’ Shield chance after draw with Chicago Fire

Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami had a golden opportunity to make up ground in the Supporters’ Shield race on Wednesday, with Nashville SC having fallen to a late defeat against Toronto FC earlier that same day.

Instead, the Herons let the chance slip in a 1-1 draw against Chicago Fire at Soldier Field, a result that did little to change the shape of the Eastern Conference race at the top.

Chicago struck first in the eighth minute, with Robert Lewandowski rising to head home a cross from the left flank for his seventh goal since joining MLS, giving the hosts an early cushion that Inter Miami had to chase for the rest of the half.

The visitors found their equalizer early in the second half through a well-worked set piece: Messi delivered a corner kick toward the penalty spot, and Casemiro rose above the Chicago defense to plant a header off the right post and past goalkeeper Christopher Brady, leveling the score at 1-1.

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The draw leaves Inter Miami on 44 points, nine behind a Nashville side that had every chance to open the gap further but failed to do so themselves. The two sides will meet head-to-head on Saturday, September 13, in what shapes up as a defining fixture for whatever remains of Miami’s Supporters’ Shield hopes, against the same Nashville team that beat them 4-1 earlier this season.

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see also What’s delaying Kily Gonzalez’s arrival as Inter Miami’s new head coach?

Where the Supporters’ Shield race stands

Nashville SC remains firmly in control at the top of the table, sitting on 53 points from 24 matches with a 16-5-3 record, a cushion that leaves the rest of the league playing catch-up. Vancouver Whitecaps sit second with 46 points from 23 games, while Inter Miami’s draw kept them in third on 44 points, level of games played with the leaders but nine points adrift.

Houston Dynamo trail closely in fourth with 43 points, and a chasing group of New England, LAFC and FC Dallas are all tied on 40 heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Team Points Games Played 1- Nashville SC 53 24 2- Vancouver Whitecaps 46 23 3- Inter Miami 44 24 4- Houston Dynamo 43 24 5- New England Revolution 40 24 6- LAFC 40 25 7- Dallas FC 40 24

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With nine matchdays remaining, Inter Miami’s path to the Shield still exists mathematically, but Saturday’s head-to-head trip to Nashville now looms as close to a must-win if that gap is going to close in any meaningful way.