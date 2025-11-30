How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chelsea vs Arsenal on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Chelsea vs Arsenal WHAT English Premier League WHEN 11:30am ET / 7:30am PT • Sunday, November 30, 2025 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network and Telemundo STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

In one of the weekend’s marquee European clashes, two Premier League heavyweights collide as Arsenal—riding high at the top of both the league table and the Champions League race—look to keep their momentum rolling against a surging Chelsea squad.

The Gunners enter the matchup fresh off a dominant 4–1 derby win over Tottenham and a convincing 3–1 result against Bayern Munich, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown with a Chelsea side that’s been matching that level of form and intensity.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Chelsea vs Arsenal and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

