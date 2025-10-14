Trending topics:
How to watch Canada vs Colombia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

James Rodriguez of Colombia
© Omar Vega/Getty ImagesJames Rodriguez of Colombia
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Canada vs Colombia on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Canada vs Colombia
WHAT International friendly
WHEN 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT • Tuesday, October 14, 2025
WHERE Fanatiz, Integrated Sports and RCN Nuestra Tele
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Colombia enters this matchup riding high after a commanding 4-0 victory over Mexico, with James Rodriguez leading a confident squad eager to extend its impressive run. On the other side, Canada—one of the 2026 World Cup co-hosts—is treating these friendlies as key preparation opportunities.

After a narrow 1-0 loss to Australia, the Canadians will be looking to bounce back and show they can compete with elite South American rival. Don’t miss this international showdown as two talented sides square off in a test of form, pride, and preparation.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz, you can watch Canada vs Colombia and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.
The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
