Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Lionel Messi misses 32nd career penalty: How does Cristiano Ronaldo compare?

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© David Jensen/Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

This Saturday, Lionel Messi made headlines in Inter Miami’s game against Charlotte FC — but for an unusual reason: he missed a penalty with a Panenka-style attempt. It was the 32nd missed penalty in the Argentine forward’s professional career, raising the question of how Cristiano Ronaldo compares in that regard.

Both Messi and Ronaldo have dominated global soccer for nearly two decades, serving as leaders for their respective clubs and national teams. As two of the most prolific goal scorers of all time, it’s no surprise they’ve also been their teams’ go-to penalty takers — a responsibility that carries immense pressure.

Cristiano Ronaldo began taking penalties during his first spell at Manchester United, where he shared the duty with Wayne Rooney. But after his move to Real Madrid, the forward became the undisputed penalty taker — both at club level and for the Portuguese national team.

Over the course of his career, Ronaldo has taken 210 penalties across stints with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al Nassr, and the Portugal national team. He has converted 177 of them, while missing 33 — whether off target or saved by the goalkeeper — giving him an accuracy rate of 84.29%.

Lionel Messi takes a penalty kick and misses during the MLS match between Charlotte FC and Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi takes a penalty kick and misses during the MLS match between Charlotte FC and Inter Miami.

Messi’s penalty stats

Just as Ronaldo took over penalty duties at Real Madrid, Lionel Messi assumed that role at Barcelona following Ronaldinho’s departure in 2008. That summer, newly appointed coach Pep Guardiola made Leo the focal point of his team, phasing out the Brazilian legend and putting Messi in the spotlight. That included giving him the iconic No. 10 shirt and the responsibility of taking most of the team’s penalties.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi GOAT showdown continues: Al-Nassr captain’s jersey sets new record in fresh win over Inter Miami’s star

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi GOAT showdown continues: Al-Nassr captain’s jersey sets new record in fresh win over Inter Miami’s star

Throughout his professional career with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami, and the Argentina national team, Messi has taken 145 penaltiesscoring 113 and missing 32, either off target or saved. That gives the Argentine forward a conversion rate of 77.93%, slightly lower than Ronaldo’s.

Messi ends an impressive streak

Saturday’s missed penalty against Charlotte FC also brought an impressive run to an end for Messi. The Argentine forward had gone nearly three years without missing a penalty during regular gameplay — not counting penalty shootouts.

The last time Messi failed to convert from the spot was with Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, when Wojciech Szczesny saved his attempt during a 2-0 win over Poland in Matchday 3 of the group stage. Since then, Messi had scored all six of his in-game penalties for both Argentina and Inter Miami.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Lionel Messi misses Panenka-style penalty for Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC in MLS

Video: Lionel Messi misses Panenka-style penalty for Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC in MLS

Lionel Messi missed a penalty for Inter Miami against Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer.

Lionel Messi starts: Confirmed lineups for Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami in MLS

Lionel Messi starts: Confirmed lineups for Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami in MLS

Inter Miami CF visit Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer, and all eyes are on Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami coach Mascherano shares important update on Lionel Messi ahead of MLS match vs Charlotte FC

Inter Miami coach Mascherano shares important update on Lionel Messi ahead of MLS match vs Charlotte FC

Inter Miami will face Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer, and head coach Javier Mascherano spoke about Lionel Messi.

How to watch Club America vs Chivas the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

How to watch Club America vs Chivas the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Club America face Chivas in Matchday 8 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025. Here’s a complete guide to the matchup, including kickoff times and how to watch on TV or stream live in the USA.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo