How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Bundesliga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund WHAT Bundesliga WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Saturday, October 18, 2025 WHERE Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

One of Europe’s most anticipated rivalries returns this weekend as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund renew hostilities in another thrilling edition of Der Klassiker. Bayern enter the clash in dominant form, boasting a perfect six wins from six to lead the Bundesliga standings.

Meanwhile, Dortmund remain close behind with 14 points from their opening six matches. With both teams eyeing early control in the title race, fans can expect fireworks, elite talent, and nonstop drama when these two giants collide. Don’t miss a second of what promises to be one of the season’s most electric matchups.

More details on how to watch With With ESPN+ , you can watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.

Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.

In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.

There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

If you're abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk's guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

