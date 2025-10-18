How to watch Barcelona vs Girona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona vs Girona on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Barcelona vs Girona WHAT Spanish LaLiga WHEN 10:15am ET / 7:15am PT • Saturday, October 18, 2025

WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Barcelona enter this weekend’s matchup eager to get back on track after a disappointing defeat to Sevilla knocked them off the top of the La Liga standings. The Cules will look to reassert their dominance and climb back into first place against a Girona team that’s been searching for answers, managing just six points through their first eight matches.

With Girona flirting with the relegation zone and Barcelona determined to make a statement, expect an intense clash filled with urgency on both sides. Don’t miss this pivotal showdown as Barcelona aim to reignite their title chase.

More details on how to watch With With ESPN+ , you can watch Barcelona vs Girona and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.

In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.

There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Advertisement

Advertisement