Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan
© Maurizio Lagana/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan
Here are all of the details of where you can watch AC Milan vs Bologna on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO AC Milan vs Bologna
WHAT Serie A
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Sunday, September 14, 2025
WHERE Paramount+, and DAZN
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

AC Milan and Bologna, two Serie A rivals with matching 1-1 starts, are set for a compelling clash. Milan stumbled in their opener against newly promoted Cremonese but quickly regained footing with a win over Lecce in Matchday 2.

Bologna have mirrored that pattern, dropping a tight 1-0 decision to AS Roma before edging Como by the same score. Both teams are eager to climb the standings, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle that could shape their early-season momentum.

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and more.
Advertisement
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
Advertisement
Advertisement
SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Milan vs. Bologna in Serie A: Luka Modric and Santiago Gimenez to start, but what about Christian Pulisic?

Milan vs. Bologna in Serie A: Luka Modric and Santiago Gimenez to start, but what about Christian Pulisic?

Attention in Serie A turns to whether Milan’s American star, Christian Pulisic, will be ready for Sunday’s showdown.

Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez, and Luka Modric hit with setback: Milan loses key player for Bologna game in Serie A

Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez, and Luka Modric hit with setback: Milan loses key player for Bologna game in Serie A

The Rossoneri have learned that one of their most important stars will not be available for Sunday’s match at San Siro.

Coppa Italia collapse: Will Christian Pulisic face another coaching change with Sergio Conceicao’s Milan job under threat?

Coppa Italia collapse: Will Christian Pulisic face another coaching change with Sergio Conceicao’s Milan job under threat?

Christian Pulisic looked on in frustration as another chance to salvage Milan’s season slipped away in the Coppa Italia final. But what unfolded in Rome may instead mark the beginning of a new era—one without the man currently on the Rossoneri bench.

How to watch Barcelona vs Valencia in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Barcelona vs Valencia in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Barcelona clash with Valencia in a Matchday 4 showdown of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times and how to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo