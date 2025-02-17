Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WATCH LIVE ON TV AND STREAMING
Comentarios

How to watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 La Liga

world soccer talk

By World Soccer Talk

Barcelona is considering two development options for Hall: integrating him into their Barcelona B team or loaning him to a Spanish Second Division club.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesBarcelona is considering two development options for Hall: integrating him into their Barcelona B team or loaning him to a Spanish Second Division club.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
WHAT Spanish LaLiga
WHEN 3:00pm ET / Noon PT • Monday, February 17, 2025
WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, and ESPN Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
Advertisement
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on World Soccer Talk’s homepage.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Advertisement

Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Is Real Madrid planning to leave La Liga? The club’s bold move to seek refuge in another league

Is Real Madrid planning to leave La Liga? The club’s bold move to seek refuge in another league

Real Madrid is exploring alternative leagues, including the Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1, but a transfer would be extraordinarily complex. It would require approval from FIFA, La Liga, and UEFA, with their past involvement in the European Super League potentially complicating matters with UEFA.

Jude Bellingham receives second career red card after confronting referee in Real Madrid vs. Osasuna

Jude Bellingham receives second career red card after confronting referee in Real Madrid vs. Osasuna

After confronting the referee over a decision in Real Madrid's La Liga game against Osasuna, Jude Bellingham received the second red card of his career.

How to watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 La Liga

How to watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 La Liga

Here’s how to watch Osasuna vs. Real Madrid in the USA, including TV channel, live stream options, and kickoff details for the 2024-25 La Liga season.

Vinicius gets ‘unrejectable’ Saudi bid after latest meeting: What is Real Madrid’s stance and what does future hold?

Vinicius gets ‘unrejectable’ Saudi bid after latest meeting: What is Real Madrid’s stance and what does future hold?

The future of Vinicius at Real Madrid has become a major talking point in recent weeks. Saudi Arabia has reportedly presented him with an unprecedented contract offer, and as a result, tensions are rising behind the scenes.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo