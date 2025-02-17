Trending topics:
Lionel Messi out of game against Sporting KC? Boss Mascherano addresses Inter Miami star’s presence

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts in the second half against the Orlando City during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on February 14, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.
© Julio Aguilar/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts in the second half against the Orlando City during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on February 14, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.

Lionel Messi’s availability for Inter Miami’s CONCACAF Champions Cup match against Sporting Kansas City has been called into question following reports of his reluctance to play in extreme cold weather. However, coach Javier Mascherano has addressed these concerns, reassuring fans of the star’s participation.

Inter Miami’s preseason has been intense, with the team traveling across the American continent and managing Messi’s minutes to prevent fatigue. Expectations were high for the season opener in the Champions Cup, one of the team’s key goals this season.

But rumors began circulating after journalist Franco Pazino reported that Messi was unwilling to play in the harsh cold expected in Kansas City. Messi’s struggle with extreme cold conditions fueled the speculation.

However, ahead of the match, coach Mascherano was quick to dismiss these rumors when asked about Messi’s presence. “Lionel Messi is available for tomorrow’s game. I can assure you, he will play,” he said, putting to rest any doubts about the Argentine’s participation.

The weather forecast for the game, scheduled for 7 p.m., predicts a 70% chance of snow, with temperatures expected to be extremely cold. The minimum temperature will reach -5.8°F (-21°C), and the maximum is expected to be just 5°F (-15°C), making it a challenging environment for the players.

The first leg of the Champions Cup between Inter Miami and Sporting KC is scheduled for February 18, with the second leg taking place a week later on February 25. With away goals carrying significant weight, Messi’s presence will be crucial for Inter Miami’s chances in the competition.

Messi’s struggles in cold weather

Despite Mascherano’s assurance, Messi’s past struggles with cold weather are well documented, but this will be his first experience with such extreme conditions in the U.S.

One of the most notable instances occurred in 2021 during a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid while Messi was still at Barcelona. The match, played in heavy rain with temperatures around 51.8°F (11°C), saw Messi visibly shivering before the second half. Cameras captured the viral moment, and in the 79th minute, Messi requested a change of both of his shirts due to the cold.

Another huge reference of Messi’s struggles is his current teammate at Inter Miami, Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan striker spoke about him at the 2021 Ballon d’Or gala at Paris, the same year he moved to PSG. In an interview with TNT Sports, Suarez made a sudden revelation: “He told me that he suffers a lot playing in the cold and in the snow. He’ll have to get used to the cold here, for sure.”

