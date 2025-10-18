Why isn’t Robert Lewandowski playing for Barcelona against Girona in La Liga?

Barcelona is preparing for a decisive Catalan derby against Girona, but one of the biggest talking points isn’t just the team’s attempt to bounce back from consecutive defeats — it’s the absence of Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker, usually a guaranteed starter and the face of Barca’s attack, won’t feature in Saturday’s clash at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. The reason for his omission has been officially revealed, but not before it sparked confusion in both Spain and Poland.

After back-to-back losses against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and Sevilla in La Liga, Barcelona returns from the international break with its title ambitions at stake. The Blaugrana is second in the league table, two points behind leaders Real Madrid, and desperately needs a win to restore confidence before the season’s first El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 26.

Hansi Flick‘s players’ next run of fixtures will define their early season. Following the Girona match, Barcelona will host Olympiacos in midweek European action before heading to Madrid. A win on Saturday would send them back to the top of La Liga, at least temporarily, with Real Madrid not playing until Sunday.

But the challenge grows steeper with a deepening injury crisis. Flick will be without seven first-team players, including Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Raphinha, and Ferran Torres. And now, the team’s most experienced forward has joined the list — Robert Lewandowski.

Why Robert Lewandowski is missing

The mystery surrounding Lewandowski’s absence has been a major talking point across Europe. The official explanation, confirmed by Barcelona’s medical report, is that the forward suffered a muscle strain in his left hamstring while on international duty with Poland. The club refrained from specifying an exact return date, but Spanish daily Diario AS estimated that Lewandowski could be out for around four weeks — effectively ruling him out of El Clasico.

“Lewandowski suffered an injury to his left thigh and will undergo a recovery program,” read Barcelona’s brief statement. The announcement immediately sparked debate after the Polish national team offered a conflicting account.

Poland goes against Barcelona and Flick

Jan Urban, Poland’s national team coach, questioned the diagnosis publicly, casting doubt over Barcelona’s medical assessment. Speaking to Catalunya Radio, Urban stated, “For me, a muscle tear doesn’t allow you to run at full speed. We all know that in football. I don’t understand it.”

Urban explained that Lewandowski had completed 90 minutes in a recent World Cup Qualifier against Lithuania, even scoring in the match. “Yes, he said he felt something, but he played without any issues until the end,” he added. “He wasn’t injured at all. We simply decided to rest him in the first game to give minutes to other players.”

His words directly contradicted Barcelona’s medical report, leaving fans uncertain about the true extent of the problem. Urban eventually softened his tone, acknowledging that “when there are so many matches, it’s not worth risking a player’s health.”

In his pre-match press conference, Hansi Flick addressed the situation and dismissed speculation that Lewandowski had neglected his own fitness. “I don’t think there’s a player who takes better care of his body than Robert,” said the coach. “He always takes great care of himself. There’s no one his age, maybe Ronaldo, who’s in such good shape.”

The German boss added that the Polish forward didn’t initially feel pain and was surprised by the diagnosis himself. “Robert told me he didn’t think he had an injury. It’s bad for us, but we have to work on this,” he said, acknowledging how disruptive the international break had been for his squad.