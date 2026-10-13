How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United on US television and via legal streaming:

Match Overview

Atletico Madrid host Manchester United on Tuesday, October 13, in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League. Atletico Madrid fell 1-2 to Liverpool on September 9 in their last outing.

Manchester United travel to Spain looking to build on a strong run of form. A 4-0 win over Sabah FK on September 10 was their most recent result.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United record

Atletico Madrid and Manchester United have met three times recently, with one win apiece and one draw. Manchester United won the most recent meeting 2-1 at home on August 1, 2026. Atletico Madrid won 1-0 away on March 15, 2022, and the sides drew 1-1 at Atletico Madrid on February 23, 2022.

Match Score Date Competition Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid 2-1 August 1, 2026 2026 Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid 0-1 March 15, 2022 Champions League 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United 1-1 February 23, 2022 Champions League 2021-22

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2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 PSG 1 +5 3 2 Bayern Munich 1 +5 3 3 Barcelona 1 +4 3 4 Manchester United 1 +4 3 5 Como 1907 1 +3 3 6 Sporting 1 +2 3 7 Stuttgart 1 +2 3 8 Manchester City 1 +2 3 9 Lens 1 +1 3 10 Dortmund 1 +1 3 11 Real Betis 1 +1 3 12 Aston Villa 1 +1 3 13 Liverpool 1 +1 3 14 Real Madrid 1 +1 3 15 Arsenal 1 +1 3 16 AEK Athens 1 +1 3 17 Fenerbahce 1 +0 1 18 Roma 1 +0 1 19 PSV 1 +0 1 20 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 +0 1 21 Slavia Praha 1 -1 0 22 Villarreal 1 -1 0 23 Lille 1 -1 0 24 Club Brugge 1 -1 0 25 Atletico Madrid 1 -1 0 26 Inter Milan 1 -1 0 27 Napoli 1 -1 0 28 LASK 1 -1 0 29 Galatasaray 1 -2 0 30 Viking 1 -2 0 31 Porto 1 -2 0 32 RB Leipzig 1 -3 0 33 Feyenoord 1 -4 0 34 Sabah FK 1 -4 0 35 Slovan Bratislava 1 -5 0 36 Bodo Glimt 1 -5 0

All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET) Sabah FK vs. Slavia Praha Tuesday, October 13, 2026 12:45 PM Lens vs. Sporting Tuesday, October 13, 2026 12:45 PM Viking vs. Bayern Munich Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Villarreal vs. Napoli Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM RB Leipzig vs. PSV Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Galatasaray vs. Barcelona Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Inter Milan vs. Club Brugge Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Arsenal vs. Lille Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM LASK vs. Liverpool Wednesday, October 14, 2026 12:45 PM Feyenoord vs. Como 1907 Wednesday, October 14, 2026 12:45 PM Real Betis vs. Porto Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AEK Athens Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Slovan Bratislava vs. Stuttgart Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Manchester City vs. PSG Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Bodo Glimt vs. Dortmund Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Aston Villa vs. Fenerbahce Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Roma vs. Real Madrid Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

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Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Atletico Madrid will face Manchester United on Tuesday, October 13, for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.

Paramount+, TUDN USA will carry the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United game in the United States.

The head-to-head record is level at 1 win apiece with 1 draw in 3 meetings.

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