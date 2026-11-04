Raphinha hits major Barcelona milestone to overtake Neymar and match Robert Lewandowski, but Lionel Messi’s UEFA Champions League record is miles away

Raphinha continues to strengthen his place among Barcelona’s most influential attacking players, with his latest performance against Aston Villa adding another remarkable chapter to his career at the club. The Brazilian has moved ahead of Neymar and drawn level with Robert Lewandowski in a prestigious European ranking, although Lionel Messi remains comfortably ahead of both with a record that could take years to challenge.

His achievement came during a convincing Champions League evening for Hansi Flick’s side, which also saw Lamine Yamal reach another landmark of his own. However, the result carried an emotional significance beyond the football, following the tragic death of Tenerife striker Jesus De Miguel.

Barcelona secured a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa, ending the English side’s perfect start to the Champions League campaign and responding positively to their previous defeat against Paris Saint-Germain. Yamal opened the scoring in the seventh minute after Villa’s Joao Gomes gave possession away inside his own penalty area.

The 19-year-old made no mistake, calmly finishing past goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. The goal also took Yamal to 14 Champions League goals, surpassing Kylian Mbappe’s previous record of 13 goals scored as a teenager. Villa responded with several promising attacking moments, but Barcelona gradually took control through their pressing and superior quality in the final third.

Raphinha’s brace delivers another historic achievement

Raphinha took center stage after the break, extending Barcelona’s advantage in the 52nd minute. Fermin Lopez found the Brazilian, who used his quick footwork to create space before sending a precise finish into the bottom corner.

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Twelve minutes later, Joao Cancelo delivered an excellent cross with the outside of his boot, allowing Raphinha to complete his brace from close range. The two goals brought his Champions League tally for Barcelona to 23, while his overall return for the season reached 19 goals and three assists in 13 appearances across all competitions.

That was when the Brazilian reached the milestone that places him among the club’s greatest European goalscorers. The 29-year-old forward moved ahead of Neymar, who scored 21 Champions League goals for Barcelona, and Rivaldo, who finished with 22, to draw level with Lewandowski on 23.

According to statistics from Mister Chip, Raphinha has also become the highest-scoring Brazilian in Barcelona’s Champions League history. He has reached the same total as Lewandowski in two fewer appearances, underlining the remarkable efficiency of his current spell.

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Messi still leads by considerable distance

Raphinha and Lewandowski now share third place in Barcelona’s all-time Champions League scoring rankings, but the two players still have ground to make up on the names above them. Luis Suarez occupies second place with 25 goals, while Messi leads the ranking with an extraordinary 120 goals in 149 appearances.

Neymar and Lionel Messi during their time at Barcelona.

The difference between Messi and the current Barcelona attackers remains enormous. Raphinha would need another 97 goals to match the Argentine’s total, making the club legend’s record a distant target despite the Brazilian’s impressive scoring form.

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Raphinha’s progress has been particularly notable under Flick, with the winger adapting to a more central attacking role and frequently operating as a false nine. His growing influence has helped Barcelona maintain a dangerous attacking presence even when Lewandowski is not leading the line.