Why is Federico Valverde not starting for Real Madrid vs AEK Athens in the 2026-27 Champions League?

Real Madrid visit AEK Athens in Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 Champions League, and the big surprise is that captain Federico Valverde is not among the starters. Manager Jose Mourinho has left the Uruguayan midfielder on the bench in the club’s confirmed lineup, and Denzel Dumfries has been chosen to take his place on the right side of the defense.

The most likely reason is physical. Valverde felt discomfort in the first half of Real Madrid’s win over Barcelona in the Clasico and came off in the second half. Initial assessments ruled out a serious injury, but he was unable to train normally with the squad and missed the 3-0 win over Racing Santander, as the coaching staff decided against risking him.

The decision also fits with how the week was managed. Valverde returned to training with the first team on Nov. 2, so the Portuguese manager decided not to risk him from the start of the match.

Mourinho made it clear before the match that the absence has nothing to do with a lack of confidence in him. “I see Fede as an extremely important player for the team,” the manager said, adding that being captain makes him look at things differently and that he would play wherever the team needs him.

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Valverde has been used as the preferred right-back in recent matches, but Trent Alexander-Arnold played the full game in that position against Racing. Both are available from the bench against AEK.

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Real Madrid’s confirmed lineup

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Mourinho has confirmed his XI for the match in Athens, with Vinicius Junior wearing the captain’s armband in Valverde’s absence. Real Madrid’s starting XI: Courtois, Dumfries, Militao, Rudiger, Cucurella, Camavinga, Bernardo, Bellingham, Yan Diomande, Vinicius Junior (C), Mbappe.

The bench includes Valverde, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Endrick, Brahim, Thiago, Huijsen, Konate and Carreras, along with goalkeeper Lunin and youngsters Mestre, Espi and Sergio Martinez.

With Valverde’s status uncertain, Mourinho has the captain available if the match requires him. Real Madrid want to keep their perfect record in the Champions League after winning all three of their matches so far, and the priority is clear: take three more points in Athens while making sure the Uruguayan arrives healthy for the stretch of matches ahead.

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