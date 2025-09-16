Trending topics:
How to watch Athletic Club vs Arsenal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Viktor Gyoekeres of Arsenal
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesViktor Gyoekeres of Arsenal
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Athletic Club vs Arsenal on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Athletic Club vs Arsenal
WHAT UEFA Champions League
WHEN 12:45pm ET / 9:45pm PT • Tuesday, September 16, 2025
WHERE Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, UniMás, TUDN, and ViX
Match Overview

Athletic Club and Arsenal are set for a high-stakes showdown in the Champions League as two teams with big aspirations collide. Athletic return to Europe’s elite competition riding the confidence of a strong La Liga season, with fans buzzing over their hot start to the new campaign.

Arsenal, coming off a near-miss domestic season, are eager to claim continental glory, making this early matchup a key test of their title credentials. Don’t miss this thrilling clash—every minute promises drama and top-level soccer.

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; NWSL; and much more.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
First of many: Watch Viktor Gyokeres open his Arsenal account in 2025 Emirates Cup clash with Athletic Club

First of many: Watch Viktor Gyokeres open his Arsenal account in 2025 Emirates Cup clash with Athletic Club

Arsenal’s final pre-season outing on home soil is unfolding at the Emirates Stadium, where Viktor Gyokeres has just scored his first goal for the club in their Emirates Cup meeting with Spanish side Athletic Club.

Barcelona agree deal to sign Nico Williams’ alternative – But it’s not Liverpool’s Luis Diaz

Barcelona agree deal to sign Nico Williams’ alternative – But it’s not Liverpool’s Luis Diaz

In a transfer window defined by dramatic twists and missed opportunities, Barcelona has finally reached a breakthrough in their pursuit of a left-wing reinforcement.

Jude Bellingham reflects on Barcelona’s chaos amid FIFA Club World Cup with Real Madrid: Brutal three-word response to Nico Williams deal collapse

Jude Bellingham reflects on Barcelona’s chaos amid FIFA Club World Cup with Real Madrid: Brutal three-word response to Nico Williams deal collapse

As Real Madrid prepares for a blockbuster FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final clash with Borussia Dortmund, midfielder Jude Bellingham made headlines—not for his performance on the pitch, but for a blunt response to a question off it.

Will Kylian Mbappé play? Projected lineups for Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille in Champions League opener

Will Kylian Mbappé play? Projected lineups for Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille in Champions League opener

Real Madrid launches its Champions League campaign determined not to repeat last year’s shaky start, when three early defeats forced them into the playoff round before the knockouts.

