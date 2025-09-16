Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Champions League
Comments

Will Kylian Mbappé play? Projected lineups for Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille in Champions League opener

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Olympique de Marseille returns to Europe’s biggest stage under Roberto De Zerbi.
© Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty ImagesOlympique de Marseille returns to Europe’s biggest stage under Roberto De Zerbi.

The UEFA Champions League is back, and Real Madrid enters the competition in strong form but with clear lessons learned from last season’s shaky start. In the 2024–25 edition, three early defeats forced Los Blancos into a dangerous playoff round just to reach the knockout stage. That memory still lingers in the dressing room, and the team is determined to avoid another setback.

On Wednesday, Madrid welcomes Olympique de Marseille to the Santiago Bernabéu with the objective of setting the tone early in the group phase. The Spanish giants want to secure their spot among the top eight and avoid unnecessary drama later in the competition.

The UEFA Champions League is back, and Real Madrid enters the competition in strong form but with clear lessons learned from last season’s shaky start. In the 2024–25 edition, three early defeats forced Los Blancos into a dangerous playoff round just to reach the knockout stage. That memory still lingers in the dressing room, and the team is determined to avoid another setback.

On Wednesday, Madrid welcomes Olympique de Marseille to the Santiago Bernabéu with the objective of setting the tone early in the group phase. The Spanish giants want to secure their spot among the top eight and avoid unnecessary drama later in the competition.

Xabi Alonso will have the task of winning another Champions League title for Real Madrid and the first for Mbappe.

Xabi Alonso will have the task of winning another Champions League title for Real Madrid and the first for Mbappe.

Marseille’s return to the big stage

For Olympique de Marseille, this match marks a highly anticipated return to the Champions League. Coach Roberto De Zerbi will be without center-back Nayef Aguerd due to injury but still counts on a competitive squad. Club president Pablo Longoria summed up the excitement: “We have a strong team, a clear style of play, and an excellent coach. Last year we were watching the Champions League from our sofas—this year we’re back on the field.”

Advertisement
Real Madrid get huge injury boost from Jude Bellingham for Champions League debut vs. OM

see also

Real Madrid get huge injury boost from Jude Bellingham for Champions League debut vs. OM

Expect Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to lead the line, with support from Mason Greenwood and Timothy Weah on the wings.

Probable lineups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Éder Militão, Huijsen, Carreras; Tchouaméni, Valverde, Arda Güler; Vinícius Jr., Mbappé, Mastantuono.

Olympique de Marseille: Rulli; Pavard, Balerdi, Medina, Emerson; Højbjerg, Kondogbia; Weah, Greenwood, Angel Gomes; Aubameyang.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappe snubbed for Lionel Messi by Marseille captain ahead of Champions League clash

Kylian Mbappe snubbed for Lionel Messi by Marseille captain ahead of Champions League clash

Prior to their UEFA Champions League clash, Olympique Marseille's captain snubbed Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe for Lionel Messi.

Dream debut for Ethan Mbappé: Kylian’s younger brother scores for Lille

Dream debut for Ethan Mbappé: Kylian’s younger brother scores for Lille

The younger brother of Kylian Mbappé has now scored once in 12 Ligue 1 appearances, marking a breakthrough moment in his young career.

Kylian Mbappe’s savage seven-word reply to PSG’s UEFA Champions League win claim after Real Madrid move

Kylian Mbappe’s savage seven-word reply to PSG’s UEFA Champions League win claim after Real Madrid move

Santiago Bernabeu’s new superstar Kylian Mbappe has stirred headlines once again—this time with a savage seven-word reply about Paris Saint-Germain’s historic Champions League win. 

How to watch Athletic Club vs Arsenal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

How to watch Athletic Club vs Arsenal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Athletic Club take on Arsenal in the league stage Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and where to watch the clash on TV or via streaming in the USA.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo