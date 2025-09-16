Will Kylian Mbappé play? Projected lineups for Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille in Champions League opener

The UEFA Champions League is back, and Real Madrid enters the competition in strong form but with clear lessons learned from last season’s shaky start. In the 2024–25 edition, three early defeats forced Los Blancos into a dangerous playoff round just to reach the knockout stage. That memory still lingers in the dressing room, and the team is determined to avoid another setback.

On Wednesday, Madrid welcomes Olympique de Marseille to the Santiago Bernabéu with the objective of setting the tone early in the group phase. The Spanish giants want to secure their spot among the top eight and avoid unnecessary drama later in the competition.

The UEFA Champions League is back, and Real Madrid enters the competition in strong form but with clear lessons learned from last season’s shaky start. In the 2024–25 edition, three early defeats forced Los Blancos into a dangerous playoff round just to reach the knockout stage. That memory still lingers in the dressing room, and the team is determined to avoid another setback.

On Wednesday, Madrid welcomes Olympique de Marseille to the Santiago Bernabéu with the objective of setting the tone early in the group phase. The Spanish giants want to secure their spot among the top eight and avoid unnecessary drama later in the competition.

Xabi Alonso will have the task of winning another Champions League title for Real Madrid and the first for Mbappe.

Marseille’s return to the big stage

For Olympique de Marseille, this match marks a highly anticipated return to the Champions League. Coach Roberto De Zerbi will be without center-back Nayef Aguerd due to injury but still counts on a competitive squad. Club president Pablo Longoria summed up the excitement: “We have a strong team, a clear style of play, and an excellent coach. Last year we were watching the Champions League from our sofas—this year we’re back on the field.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Real Madrid get huge injury boost from Jude Bellingham for Champions League debut vs. OM

Expect Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to lead the line, with support from Mason Greenwood and Timothy Weah on the wings.

Probable lineups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Éder Militão, Huijsen, Carreras; Tchouaméni, Valverde, Arda Güler; Vinícius Jr., Mbappé, Mastantuono.

Olympique de Marseille: Rulli; Pavard, Balerdi, Medina, Emerson; Højbjerg, Kondogbia; Weah, Greenwood, Angel Gomes; Aubameyang.

Advertisement