How to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Club in USA: 2025/26 La Liga, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Club on US television and via legal streaming:

Match Overview

Real Madrid enters the final matchday of the La Liga season with their fate already sealed. Locked into second place behind champions Barcelona, this game is about pride and ending a second consecutive trophyless season on a positive note for the demanding Santiago Bernabéu crowd. For interim manager Alvaro Arbeloa, it marks his final game at the helm before José Mourinho‘s summer arrival, adding another layer of significance to the closing fixture.

Athletic Club arrives in the capital amidst a turbulent campaign, their worst since the 2018/19 season. Sitting in 12th place, their hopes for European qualification are virtually nonexistent. This match represents a chance to salvage some pride and send off their own departing manager, Ernesto Valverde, with a statement performance. Despite a poor run of form, the Basque club will be determined to snap a long winless streak at the Bernabéu that dates back to 2005.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This fixture pits a team that underperformed against massive expectations against a side that simply failed to meet its season objectives. Real Madrid, despite securing a runner-up finish, considers the season a failure after exiting the Champions League and failing to challenge for the domestic title. In contrast, Athletic Club‘s campaign fizzled out, with a poor run of form in the final stretch dropping them into mid-table obscurity and out of the European race entirely.

The tactical battle will likely be one-sided on paper. Real Madrid possesses world-class firepower and individual brilliance capable of dismantling any defense, and they will be expected to dominate possession at home. Athletic Club, weakened by injuries and low on confidence, will likely set up a defensive block and look to frustrate the hosts. The key to the match will be whether Madrid‘s attacking stars can maintain their focus and break down a potentially stubborn, but unmotivated, opposition.

While the match has no bearing on the league standings for Real Madrid, the motivation is clear: deliver a commanding victory for the home supporters after a disappointing season. For Athletic Club, the stakes are about professionalism and pride. Ending a dismal season with a shock result in Madrid would provide a much-needed morale boost heading into the summer and a new managerial era under Edin Terzic.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this has been a fixture dominated by Real Madrid, especially at the Santiago Bernabéu, where Athletic Club has not secured a victory since 2005. The overall trend points heavily in favor of the home side, who have consistently had the upper hand against their Basque opponents for nearly two decades in Madrid.

Recent encounters reinforce this pattern of dominance. Real Madrid has won four of the last five meetings between the two clubs, including a convincing 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Athletic Club‘s sole win in that span came on their home turf, but they have struggled to even find the net against Los Blancos, scoring just twice in the last five matchups.

One of the most telling statistics is Real Madrid‘s defensive record in this fixture, having kept four clean sheets in the last five head-to-head games. Furthermore, goals have been surprisingly scarce, with none of the last 13 clashes between these teams producing four or more total goals. This suggests that while Madrid is heavily favored, a high-scoring blowout is not a historical certainty.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both squads are grappling with significant player absences as they head into the final game of the season.

Real Madrid will be without several key players due to injury. Long-term absentees Rodrygo, Arda Güler, Éder Militão, and Ferland Mendy remain sidelined. Furthermore, Dani Ceballos and Federico Valverde are doubtful as they recover from recent knocks, while backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is out with an illness.

Athletic Club‘s attacking options have been severely limited by injuries. Key forwards Oihan Sancet and Nico Williams are both out with hamstring issues, a major blow to their creative potential. The defense is also impacted, with Daniel Vivian unavailable due to an ankle injury and Yuri Berchiche serving a suspension for yellow card accumulation.

Real Madrid Projected XI (4-4-2):

Courtois; Alaba, Rudiger, Carvajal, Garcia; Pitarch, Tchouameni, Diaz, Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe

Even with numerous injuries, Madrid can field a formidable lineup. The attack will be led by the world-class duo of Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé, with Jude Bellingham providing support from midfield, ensuring they have more than enough quality to challenge the visitors.

Athletic Club Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Simon; Alvarez, Laporte, Gorosabel, Boiro; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; Berenguer, Navarro, I. Williams; Guruzeta

The absence of Nico Williams and Oihan Sancet forces Athletic to rely heavily on the pace of Iñaki Williams and the finishing of Gorka Guruzeta. The midfield will need to be compact and disciplined to contain Madrid‘s creative talent.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club channel live on ESPN+. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

In addition to La Liga, your subscription to ESPN+ gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions from around the world. Enjoy coverage of leagues like Bundesliga, Eredivisie, and major tournaments throughout the year.

A subscription to ESPN+ is available for $10.99 per month or as part of a larger bundle offer. This gives you comprehensive access to all their live sports content and on-demand library.

SEE MORE: For a complete schedule of games, visit our La Liga TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.