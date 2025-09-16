Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FC Barcelona
Comments

Former Lionel Messi teammate at Barcelona and World Cup champion retires at 31

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on April 20, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on April 20, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

Lionel Messi has shared the pitch with countless players throughout his career, spanning several generations in which he has been the face of world soccer. Now, at 38 and in the twilight of his own career, shocking news has emerged: one of his former Barcelona teammates and a World Cup winner has announced his retirement at just 31 years old.

Several World Cup champions have anchored Barcelona’s backline alongside Messi, including Carles Puyol and Gerard Piqué. Among them was Samuel Umtiti, who joined the Catalan giants from Olympique Lyon in 2016 and quickly established himself as one of the best center backs in the game.

However, chronic knee injuries derailed Umtiti’s career and limited his playing time. Unable to return to the level he once displayed at Barcelona, the French defender decided to hang up his boots two months shy of his 32nd birthday, an age when many players are still competing at the highest level.

The Frenchman announced his retirement in an emotional Instagram post made at Lyon’s stadium. “After living through an intense career with its highs and lows, the time has come to say goodbye… I gave EVERYTHING with passion, and I regret NOTHING. I want to thank all the clubs, presidents, coaches, and players I had the chance to be alongside,” he wrote.

Samuel Umtiti of FC Barcelona looks on during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Getafe CF at Camp Nou on February 15, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

Samuel Umtiti of FC Barcelona looks on during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Getafe CF at Camp Nou on February 15, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

Umtiti joined Barcelona at 22 for €25 million and, in just two seasons, became one of the most promising defenders in Europe. During his time with the Blaugrana, he won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies, and two Spanish Super Cups alongside Messi. Now, with his contract at Lille expired and still dealing with fitness issues, the Frenchman has chosen to retire from professional soccer.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappe snubbed for Lionel Messi by Marseille captain ahead of Champions League clash

see also

Kylian Mbappe snubbed for Lionel Messi by Marseille captain ahead of Champions League clash

Umtiti and the World Cup that changed his career

Thanks to his strong performances with Barcelona, Umtiti earned a spot in Didier Deschamps’ France squad, joining a new generation led by Paul Pogba and a young Kylian Mbappe. Heading into the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Barcelona’s medical staff identified a knee issue and recommended surgery.

That operation would have ended his World Cup dreams, so Umtiti delayed treatment in order to join France. The gamble paid off: he played a decisive role in the tournament, scoring the lone goal in the 1–0 semifinal win over Belgium before helping France beat Croatia 4–2 in the final to lift the trophy.

But the decision came at a cost. Defying Barcelona’s advice, Umtiti won the World Cup but saw his career decline afterward. From the 2018–19 season onward, he missed a staggering 170 games due to injury across spells with Barcelona, Lecce, and Lille, managing to play only 88.

Advertisement

After a loan at Lecce in 2022–23, Umtiti’s Barcelona contract expired and he signed with Lille. Back in Ligue 1, he managed 13 appearances before undergoing multiple knee surgeries in an effort to save his career. He failed to play a single match during the 2024–25 season, and with his Lille deal ending, he still received offers from France, Italy, the Middle East, and even MLS, according to Diario Sport. Ultimately, however, Umtiti decided it was time to retire.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappe snubbed for Lionel Messi by Marseille captain ahead of Champions League clash

Kylian Mbappe snubbed for Lionel Messi by Marseille captain ahead of Champions League clash

Prior to their UEFA Champions League clash, Olympique Marseille's captain snubbed Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe for Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami complete signing to boost Lionel Messi’s squad amid MLS injury crisis

Inter Miami complete signing to boost Lionel Messi’s squad amid MLS injury crisis

Facing an injury crisis in the buildup to the MLS push, Inter Miami have completed a new signing to bolster Lionel Messi’s squad.

Tata Martino reveals why he resigned from Inter Miami and how he told Lionel Messi

Tata Martino reveals why he resigned from Inter Miami and how he told Lionel Messi

Tata Martino revealed Lionel Messi was the first to know about his Inter Miami exit, stressing it was for personal reasons, not conflicts.

Atletico Madrid hit with concerning Julian Alvarez injury update ahead of Champions League clash vs. Liverpool

Atletico Madrid hit with concerning Julian Alvarez injury update ahead of Champions League clash vs. Liverpool

Set to face Liverpool for the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League debut game, Atletico Madrid have been hit with a concerning injury update on star Julian Alvarez.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo