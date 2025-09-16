Former Lionel Messi teammate at Barcelona and World Cup champion retires at 31

Lionel Messi has shared the pitch with countless players throughout his career, spanning several generations in which he has been the face of world soccer. Now, at 38 and in the twilight of his own career, shocking news has emerged: one of his former Barcelona teammates and a World Cup winner has announced his retirement at just 31 years old.

Several World Cup champions have anchored Barcelona’s backline alongside Messi, including Carles Puyol and Gerard Piqué. Among them was Samuel Umtiti, who joined the Catalan giants from Olympique Lyon in 2016 and quickly established himself as one of the best center backs in the game.

However, chronic knee injuries derailed Umtiti’s career and limited his playing time. Unable to return to the level he once displayed at Barcelona, the French defender decided to hang up his boots two months shy of his 32nd birthday, an age when many players are still competing at the highest level.

The Frenchman announced his retirement in an emotional Instagram post made at Lyon’s stadium. “After living through an intense career with its highs and lows, the time has come to say goodbye… I gave EVERYTHING with passion, and I regret NOTHING. I want to thank all the clubs, presidents, coaches, and players I had the chance to be alongside,” he wrote.

Samuel Umtiti of FC Barcelona looks on during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Getafe CF at Camp Nou on February 15, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

Umtiti joined Barcelona at 22 for €25 million and, in just two seasons, became one of the most promising defenders in Europe. During his time with the Blaugrana, he won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies, and two Spanish Super Cups alongside Messi. Now, with his contract at Lille expired and still dealing with fitness issues, the Frenchman has chosen to retire from professional soccer.

Umtiti and the World Cup that changed his career

Thanks to his strong performances with Barcelona, Umtiti earned a spot in Didier Deschamps’ France squad, joining a new generation led by Paul Pogba and a young Kylian Mbappe. Heading into the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Barcelona’s medical staff identified a knee issue and recommended surgery.

That operation would have ended his World Cup dreams, so Umtiti delayed treatment in order to join France. The gamble paid off: he played a decisive role in the tournament, scoring the lone goal in the 1–0 semifinal win over Belgium before helping France beat Croatia 4–2 in the final to lift the trophy.

But the decision came at a cost. Defying Barcelona’s advice, Umtiti won the World Cup but saw his career decline afterward. From the 2018–19 season onward, he missed a staggering 170 games due to injury across spells with Barcelona, Lecce, and Lille, managing to play only 88.

After a loan at Lecce in 2022–23, Umtiti’s Barcelona contract expired and he signed with Lille. Back in Ligue 1, he managed 13 appearances before undergoing multiple knee surgeries in an effort to save his career. He failed to play a single match during the 2024–25 season, and with his Lille deal ending, he still received offers from France, Italy, the Middle East, and even MLS, according to Diario Sport. Ultimately, however, Umtiti decided it was time to retire.