Will Robert Lewandowski stay at Barcelona next season? Deco’s seven-word update on contract talks raises more questions than answers

The summer of 2022 marked the beginning of Robert Lewandowski’s love affair with Barcelona. Three years later, the Polish striker has cemented his place as one of the club’s most prolific scorers, notching 101 goals in 147 appearances. Yet, as the 2025-26 season unfolds, uncertainty clouds his future. His contract runs out in less than twelve months, and Barcelona’s sporting director Deco has now offered a cryptic seven-word update that has left fans both puzzled and concerned.

At 36 years old, Lewandowski is entering what could be his final campaign at Camp Nou. He has already been linked with Saudi Arabia, but the striker previously insisted his focus remains on the present. “There are many things in my head. For me, the important thing is not what happens at the end of the season, but what I can do in the current season. I have peace of mind, let’s look at this season first.”

Behind the scenes, the Blaugrana’s board is wrestling with the realities of financial management. Reports from Spain suggest that the club does not plan to activate the extension clause in Lewandowski’s deal. The reason is simple: his $30.5 million annual salary makes him the squad’s highest earner.

His potential exit would not only close a chapter on goals and leadership but also allow Barca to significantly reduce its wage bill and reinvest in younger attacking options. Deco, according to reports, is already working on a list of potential replacements as part of the club’s push toward a new sporting cycle.

What did Deco say about Lewandowski?

This week, Deco spoke about two key figures: Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski. While his message on De Jong was reassuring, the words regarding Lewandowski carried a different tone.

When it came to the Polish veteran, the director’s words were cautious: “That’s a different situation. Robert was important, and he remains so for us. I also think that, given his age and his career, he’ll assess it year by year. There comes a time in a career when we don’t make many plans for the future.” Then came the seven-word line that shook fans: “I think he’s focused on this year”, before adding, ”We are, too, so we’ll see.”