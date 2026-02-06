Trending topics:
How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Joao Felix of Al-Nassr
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesJoao Felix of Al-Nassr
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad
WHAT Saudi Pro League
WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Friday, February 6, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes and FOX One
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Al Nassr enter this showdown with everything still to play for, balancing championship aspirations against a backdrop of unanswered questions. A strong showing in the last round kept them within a single point of the league lead, but the spotlight remains firmly on the club after Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from the previous match, fueling speculation about internal issues.

On the other side, Al Ittihad arrive sitting sixth on 34 points, viewing this matchup as a prime opportunity to close the gap on the teams above them and reassert themselves as contenders. With title implications and pride on the line, this clash has all the ingredients of a must-watch contest—make sure you don’t miss it.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
