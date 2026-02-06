How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad WHAT Saudi Pro League WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Friday, February 6, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes and FOX One STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Al Nassr enter this showdown with everything still to play for, balancing championship aspirations against a backdrop of unanswered questions. A strong showing in the last round kept them within a single point of the league lead, but the spotlight remains firmly on the club after Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from the previous match, fueling speculation about internal issues.

On the other side, Al Ittihad arrive sitting sixth on 34 points, viewing this matchup as a prime opportunity to close the gap on the teams above them and reassert themselves as contenders. With title implications and pride on the line, this clash has all the ingredients of a must-watch contest—make sure you don’t miss it.

