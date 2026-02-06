Will Cristiano Ronaldo play? Projected lineups for Al-Nassr vs. Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League

As Al-Nassr prepares to host Al-Ittihad under the lights at Al-Awwal Park, the Saudi Pro League once again finds itself revolving around Cristiano Ronaldo. Every major fixture in the league seems to bend toward his presence, or, increasingly, his absence. This clash carries layers of intrigue that go far beyond form, tactics, or rivalry.

For Al-Nassr, this match represents an opportunity to tighten the title race. For Al-Ittihad, it is a chance to salvage pride in a season that has drifted away from expectations. But hovering above everything is a single unresolved storyline — one that has quietly become the most talked-about issue in Saudi soccer.

On paper, the knight of Najd arrives as the form side. After 19 league matches, the club sits third in the table with 46 points, four points behind leader Al-Hilal. A difficult start to the year has given way to renewed confidence, with five consecutive league wins pushing Al-Nassr firmly back into contention. The attack has been ruthless, producing 49 goals, the best tally in the division.

Al-Ittihad’s campaign has followed a very different arc. The reigning champion sits sixth with 34 points, already 10 points off the top three. Consistency has been elusive, even though recent results show signs of recovery. A narrow win over Al-Najma kept the club unbeaten in three matches, but the sense of instability remains, both on the pitch and behind the scenes.

The rivalry itself adds extra weight. Al-Ittihad eliminated Al-Nassr from the King’s Cup earlier in the season, a result that still lingers. Meanwhile, projected lineups point to strong selections on both sides. Jorge Jesus is expected to lean on Bento in goal, with a back line built around experience and physicality, while Joao Felix and Sadio Mane carry the creative burden in attack.

Sergio Conceicao, on the other hand, counters with Predrag Rajkovic, a robust midfield led by Fabinho, and pace on the wings through Moussa Diaby. Yet despite the tactical previews and statistical breakdowns, everything circles back to a single uncertainty.

Will Ronaldo play?

Midway through preparations, clarity finally emerged. Cristiano Ronaldo is not expected to play. Multiple reports have confirmed that the Portuguese forward will miss a second consecutive league match, despite not being injured. According to Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo’s absence is a deliberate protest aimed at the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which oversees several top clubs in the league.

“Ronaldo is unhappy with the lack of investment in Al-Nassr, especially when compared to rivals,” Romano reported, noting that the forward was particularly frustrated by Al-Hilal’s winter signings, including the high-profile arrival of Karim Benzema.

ESPN echoed those claims, stating that Ronaldo even attempted to block Benzema’s move, viewing it as a distortion of competitive balance. Meanwhile, A Bola added that internal changes at Al-Nassr, including the reduced influence of executives close to Ronaldo, have intensified the standoff. Despite turning 41 years old, the Portuguese continues to train normally. Thus, his absence is symbolic rather than physical.

Al-Nassr vs. Al-Ittihad: Projected lineups

Al-Nassr projected XI (4-4-2): Bento; Al-Nasser, Martinez, Simakan, Al-Ghannam; Yahya, Alhassan, Gabriel, Mane; Ghareeb, Felix.

Al-Ittihad projected XI (4-3-3): Rajkovic; Shanqeeti, Pereira, Kadesh, Mitaj; Ghamdi, Fabinho, Doumbia; Diaby, Aouar, Fernandes.