How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 26/27 Saudi Pro League Matchday 5

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr WHAT Saudi Pro League WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Saturday, September 5, 2026 WHERE Fubo STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Al Nassr enter the match as favorites, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s side having won all four of their league fixtures this campaign as they look to keep their winning streak alive.

As for Al Ittihad, they currently sit sixth with eight points. While they have been far from their best form in recent seasons, a victory over Al Nassr could provide a massive boost to their campaign.

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide , which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

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