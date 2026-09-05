How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 26/27 Saudi Pro League Matchday 5

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr
|WHAT
|Saudi Pro League
|WHEN
|2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Saturday, September 5, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Al Nassr enter the match as favorites, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s side having won all four of their league fixtures this campaign as they look to keep their winning streak alive.
As for Al Ittihad, they currently sit sixth with eight points. While they have been far from their best form in recent seasons, a victory over Al Nassr could provide a massive boost to their campaign.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.