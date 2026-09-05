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How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 26/27 Saudi Pro League Matchday 5

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr
WHAT Saudi Pro League
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Saturday, September 5, 2026
WHERE Fubo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Al Nassr enter the match as favorites, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s side having won all four of their league fixtures this campaign as they look to keep their winning streak alive.

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As for Al Ittihad, they currently sit sixth with eight points. While they have been far from their best form in recent seasons, a victory over Al Nassr could provide a massive boost to their campaign.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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EDITORS’ PICKS
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